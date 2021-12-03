Mariah Carey's diva antics is back at it again! All I want for Christmas singer revealed that she had 6 men carry her 70 pound train gown for 'Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues.' show.

During an interview for her upcoming Apple TV+ special, Mariah admitted that her gown weighed a ton. 'You want to laugh? It required six grown men to carry the train of that dress to get me down the stairs. It weighed 60-70 pounds!' The interviewer asked if she was serious about having 6 men help her with the gown. Mariah casually joked that sometimes it's five depending on how heavy the 'beading' of the dress is. The host wondered what Christmas looked like in Carey's home and she laughingly answered that it's more than just 'decorations and superficial' stuff.

"I grew up with nothing, I didn't have all this stuff! People don't really know that, that's why I try to encourage people to read the book, because it is a story that can inspire people who don't know that it's possible for them to achieve their dreams."

Carey will perform her new single, "Fall in Love at Christmas," with guest stars such as Academy award singer Khalid and Grammy winner Kirk Franklin, as part of the event. Mariah revealed that the purpose of the song was to showcase women in the production industry. She wants the whole world to see how hard these women are working in order to produce quality material.

Throughout her career, she has been accused of diva-like behavior, including bathing in milk, arriving at events up to four hours late, and demanding that her trailer be stocked with stuffed lambs. It can be recalled that her cameo for the House back in 2017 with Will Ferell was scrapped due to being 4 hours late on set. The actor went home before she could even arrive. Will also claims that Carey didn't wanna act on several scenes even though they were pre approved already. She also refused to sing the songs picked by the producers for her to perform. This resulted to messing up the whole show. Mariah was insisting her trailer to be filled with stuffed lambs.

On a more positive note, Mariah Carey vows to never give up the title of Mrs. Christmas by doing something every year. She's also currently completing her 2nd autobiography which is already set to becoming a film. Mariah's album is still the best selling Christmas Album of all time.

