When it comes to attempting to take Kim Kardashian back, Kanye West has never said never.

Despite the fact that the reality star has already moved on to Pete Davidson, the Grammy-winning rapper is still hoping for a reconciliation.

According to reports, the 44-year-old "Donda" rapper is having a hard time accepting the KKW Beauty mogul's relationship with the "Saturday Night Live" actor.

Kanye is said to be heartbroken at their divorce and will go to any length to reclaim her.

"Kanye is willing to do absolutely anything to get Kim back. He's asking his friends for advice."

Initially, the father of four believed Kim and Pete's romance was only for show, but now he believes they are truly in love.

The source told Hollywood Life, "Kanye thought Pete and Kim were just for the new Hulu show and it was a fun storyline, but now that he sees this is real, he's very, very upset."

The divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has yet to be finalized. Despite this, the insider claims that the SKIMS inventor has already chosen to end their marriage and that she has no plans to reunite with her estranged spouse.

The source added, "He's upset without her and to see her moving on."

Kanye West has made it clear that he wants Kim Kardashian back.

The "Jesus Is King" rapper has expressed his desire to reunite with Kim Kardashian in public.

He gave a statement at a Thanksgiving celebration in Los Angeles' Skid Row, telling his ex-wife that he wanted to rewrite the narrative of their relationship.

Page Six said that everyone makes errors and that he had done things as a spouse that were not acceptable.

He even said that he wouldn't be permitting the E! for "writing the story of my family," and Hulu for "writing the narrative of my family."

READ ALSO: Shawn Mendes Not OK: Real Reason Revealed, Not Because of Camila Cabello [DETAILS]

Kim Kardashian Head Over Heels for Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian is apparently completely over heals for her new partner three weeks into their relationship, according to another Hollywood Life article.

"In all honesty, she didn't know what to anticipate when she initially started dating him," sources said.

"She knows it'll be a huge issue in the media, but she had such a good time with him on 'Saturday Night Live,' she figured why not?"

The 41-year-old apparently had no idea her romance with the 28-year-old comedian was on the cards, and she now can't get enough of him.

The source further said, "When Kim is with Pete, she's all about him, she can't stop smiling. It's really cute and she totally gets butterflies around him."

READ MORE: Clarence Avant's Wife Shot and Killed In Home Invasion Robbery -- Is The Black Godfather OK? [REPORT]

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.