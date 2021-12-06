Willow Smith became a global phenomenon at a young age when she entered the music scene with her hit tracks "Whip My Hair," "Fire Ball," "21st Century Girl," and more. After her success at the beginning of her teenage years, she decided to quit music. However, this year, many fans were surprised to see her put out new songs; who inspired her to pursue singing again?

In a recent interview with NME, the singer opened up about a specific band that inspired her for her comeback. Smith mentioned she avoided music for a long time but managed to rebuild her spark after listening to the song "Codex" by the band "Radiohead."

"I hadn't made music in such a long time, but that song slapped, so I wanted to see if I could do anything on it," she said. (via Pop Culture)

Smith said she looped the song and turned it to her track "Sugar & Spice." she mentioned that it's random and depressing, but it "sounded tight." At that moment, she realized that it was going to be okay.

"If Radiohead can make songs that sound this amazing, music is worth it and I should try and continue," she added.

READ ALSO: Marilyn Monroe's Death Becomes Subject Of Boca Stage's Theatre Event: What Happened On The Night Of Her Death?

What Made Willow Smith Quit Creating Music?

After debuting her first single, "Whip My Hair," at the age of 11, Smith mentioned that global touring, press expectations, and grueling work made her tired.

Smith revealed that she was "extremely done" with music after her first success. The singer did other things and ditched music for a whole year to cope with the situation, which was "insane" for her.

During the process, she wanted to figure out whether music was "the real deal or not," but it ultimately stuck to her and never went away.

Aside from "Radiohead," the "Summer Fling" hitmaker revealed that her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, who was the lead singer of "Wicked Wisdom," also played a significant role in her comeback.

Smith said her mom showed her "what being a woman is really all about."

At the time, there were people who hated her mom, but she still managed to stay composed and sing with "such grace and power."

This year, Willow Smith released her fourth album titled "Lately I Feel Everything."

READ MORE: Adele Banned From Using Her Own Social Media Accounts Because of THIS Hilarious Reason

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.