Marilyn Monroe's death is being explored again through Boca Stage's "The Unremarkable Death of Marilyn Monroe."

Boca Stage confirmed that it began the play "The Unremarkable Death of Marilyn Monroe" and expects it to run until December 19. The stage play, which Keith Garsson directs, stars Carbonell winner Leah Sessa.

It revealed that it aims to share the story of one of the most famous movie stars and singers in the world and how she became an iconic woman before her death.

"Stripping away the myth of Marilyn Monroe, we are left with a raw look at the woman as she drifts through the memories of her life and her encounters with lovers and luminaries," the director said.

Garsson also revealed that Sessa "brings a dynamic mix of sensuality, intelligence, and despair" as the team recalled the night of Monroe's death.

What Happened To Marilyn Monroe?

It was not the first time the industry featured Monroe's death.

Last year. ZDF Enterprises and Story House Productions began working in the series "Cold Case: History," which looked into history's notorious cases - including the late model and actress' incident. The companies collaborated with experts to reveal more evidence through up-to-date forensics processes.



Outside those projects, the history revealed that she died due to a barbiturate overdose in 1962. The authorities found her lying naked on her bed with her face down. The police also found empty bottles of medicines around the model's dead body.

It caused the Los Angeles police to declare that her death was self-induced using the aforementioned drugs and that "the mode of death is probable suicide." However, Police Chief Daryl Gates said they received requests to reinvestigate the case, although no evidence was found again.

″There are no surprises whatsoever; it was a very straight suicide,″ he said at the time. ″There were 45 Nembutals, I believe, barbiturates."

However, Monroe's friend Frank Sinatra reportedly believed she was murdered. Film producer Tony Oppedisano released a book, "Sinatra and Me: In The Wee Small Hours," where he mentioned that Sinatra never got over her death.

Per Oppedisano, Monroe spent time with her ex-husband Joe DiMaggio at the Cal-Neva Lodge near Lake Tahoe a week before her death. Sinatra partially owned the place. She also announced that she reconciled with him through a statement, revealing she would also hold a press conference to formally give details.

When the news about her public appearance emerged, people assumed she would also address her past relationships with former POTUS John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy.

Because of what happened, Sinatra assumed she was murdered to prevent her from speaking up.

