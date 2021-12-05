Unlike other singers, Adele's social activity is rarely run by her as her team takes care of her promotions, image, and more. However, there was one time the songstress got a hold of her Instagram password but was taken away by her immediately after sharing one photo.

Over the weekend, the "Easy On Me" hitmaker collaborated with Dutch beauty content creator Nikkie De Jager (NikkieTutorials), where the latter did the singer's makeup and discussed random things.

In the video, Adele revealed that she was never allowed to have passwords for her social media before. (watch the video below)

Explaining the situation, the British star said her team was concerned about sharing her thoughts with her 47 million followers on Instagram.

Adele's team is also worried that she will do something whenever she's drunk or annoyed.

"Not responding to anyone, more just like posting my general thoughts. I didn't know what a Finstagram was at the time, like a fake Instagram, so I would just share like funny memes and stuff with my actual friends," she said. (via Elle Magazine)

Since the COVID 19 pandemic started, as people stayed at home more often, her team finally gave the password to her own account.

However, the access was immediately taken away from her after posting a photo of herself attending the Knotting Hill Carnival in August of 2020.

In the image, Adele's hair was styled in a Bantu knots fashion as she wore a Jamaican flag bra and yellow feathers to celebrate the event.

The photo became controversial as critics accused her of cultural appropriation since Bantu knots are a kind of hairstyle worn by Jamaicans.

In a previous interview with British Vogue, the "Chasing Pavements" songstress revealed that she never took the image down because she didn't want to act as if nothing had happened.

However, critics are still rallying in the photo, asking her to take it down, "I could see comments being like, 'The nerve to not take it down,' which I totally get," she said.

As to why she's wearing the hairstyle and bikini, she explained that if people don't dress to celebrate the Jamaican culture, which is a big part of London, "what you coming for, then?"

"I was wearing a hairstyle that is actually to protect Afro hair. Ruined mine, obviously," she added. (via BuzzFeed News)

