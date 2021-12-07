"The Rolling Stones" might have lost their longtime drummer, Charlie Watts, earlier this year, but his legacy lives on, and the band would never forget him for his tremendous contribution for decades. The group recently decided to hold a secret special tribute for the late musician.

According to Rock 104.1, the English rock band recently hosted a tribute show in London. The secret concert was limited to 200 guests, and it was hosted by the late drummer's granddaughter, Charlotte, and other family members.

Bill Wyman, the band's former bassist, was also in attendance at the event, but he did not perform.

Current members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ron Wood took the stage to perform their greatest hits and cover songs such as "Up Above My Head," "Blues For Charlie," "Trouble in Mind," and more.

Steve Jordan served as a replacement drummer for the exclusive concert.

The band concluded the show by singing R&B classics "Shame, Shame, Shame" and "Down the Road Apiece."

The recent show comes after "The Rolling Stones" concluded their critically-acclaimed "No Filter" tour, in which they performed for the first time since Watts' death.

At the time of this writing, the band has yet to announce future dates for a new tour, but rumors have been swirling online about a possible 60th-anniversary tour.

"As a Stones fan, I would say you have to do a 60th-anniversary tour, but they have to really see how they feel about it knowing that their mate of 59 years is not going to be with them," Steve Jordan told Rolling Stone.

Jordan also mentioned that Watts was a "great guy," and a "mediator of different energies."

"Outside of music, they must miss him tremendously," he added.

Charlie Watts' Death

In early reports, Watts passed away in Royal Marsden Hospital in London. Shirley, his wife of 57, stood by him at the time of his death.

No cause of death was released to the public, but the band announced he wouldn't be joining the "No Filter" tour because he needed to recover from an unknown procedure.

Aside from the surgery before his death, he was also diagnosed with throat cancer in 2004, but he underwent a successful operation and was able to join the band again for their shows.

