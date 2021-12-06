The Recording Academy recently announced a tweak in the Grammy Award nomination given to Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour," which made Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, and St. Vincent removed from their roles as songwriters.

According to a statement given by the academy on Sunday, December 5, via NBC News, "During the submission process, the Academy received credits from the label for the track, 'deja vu.' Last week, we received the correct credits from the label that recognize Annie Clark, Jack Antonoff, and Taylor Swift as songwriters of interpolation on the track, 'deja vu.'"

They also mentioned that they would be excluded as nominees in the album of the year category as they have only written an interpolated track.



The said interpolation credits ban means that the writers on Rodrigo's other tracks, "Good 4 U" where Paramore's "Misery Business" was added later from release, cannot also share in the nod for "Sour." Another one, "1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back," also interpolates Swift's song, "New Year's Day" written by Swift and Antonoff.

Yet, Swift and Antonoff will remain as contenders in the category for their work on the album, "evermore."

More Grammy Updates

Aside from the "Willow" singer's nomination, many other artists were given updates for the upcoming awards night. Marilyn Manson was also removed as a nominee for Best Rap Song for Kanye West's "Jail." The source was also able to confirm that the decision to remove the singer-slash-actor was "procedural," because he was not a songwriter for the said track.

For the past years, Manson was accused of numerous sexual assault lawsuits from women. That includes "Game of Thrones" actor Esmé Bianco, who filed a complaint in April saying that he committed multiple violent sexual assaults, rape, and other abuse since 2009.

According to The New York Times, Linda Chorney's "Bored" was again added as a competitor with other singers, nominated for Best American Roots. Chorney got her nomination back after she was removed due to an "audit" conducted by the accounting firm Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, the awards' longtime partner in collecting and tabulating votes.

The 64th Grammy Awards will have Trevor Noah as the host and will be broadcast live from Los Angeles on January 31, 2022.

