Greg Tate, a celebrated hip hop journalist and music critic, has passed away at the age of 67; a representative for his publisher Duke University Press confirms the tragic news.

According to Pitchfork, the influential critic is known for his dedication and work in analyzing Black artistry and influence to the public.

At the time of this writing, the cause of his death remains a mystery.

He was one of the first people who documented the early stages of hip-hop music. During his time at The Village Voice, where he worked for more than a decade, he started delving into the world of hip hop and its influences and values.

Despite being a newcomer during his first few years in the industry, his first published book titled "Flyboy in Buttermilk: Essays on Contemporary America" amassed popularity, defining him as a journalist.

He addressed several known figures like the late Jean Michel Basquiat, Public Enemy, Miles Davis, and more in the book.

The book also appeared in "The Voice." In an interview with the Los Angeles Review of Books, he mentioned that he was "literally approximate music on the page."

Aside from the abovementioned information, he was also affiliated with the Black Rock Coalition, which he co-founded with Konda Mason and Vernon Reid in the mid-80s.

The nonprofit organization still exists up to this very day. They continue to protest and correct "inequity" within the field of music by providing resources to Black singers and artists.

Greg Tate's Early Life

The famed critic spent his early days in Dayton, Ohio, where he was born. He later found a new life when his family moved to Washington, D.C., during his early teens.

He also attended college in the state as he remained there to study at Howard University.

After his success publishing word for "The Voice," the hip hop journalist moved to New York in 1982 to gather more information about the hip hop culture, which was starting to blossom at the time.

Tate mentioned he felt like he was "writing war dispatches in a previous interview with the outlet."

"There was all this incendiary work coming out. It was unprecedented. It didn't sound like anything that had come before. There was a lot to talk about," he said.

His works were published in famous publications such as The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Believer, Encyclopedia Britannica, and many more throughout his career.

He took his work seriously and decided to share his thoughts with students by being a visiting professor at Brown University and Columbia University.

Aside from being a famous critic, Tate entered the music industry itself as he was the frontman of "Burnt Sugar," a funk-influenced jazz ensemble.

According to Jazz Times, some of his bandmates include Pete Cosey, Vernon Reid, Vijay Iyer, Avram Fefer, Matana Roberts, and Lewis "Flip" Barnes.

