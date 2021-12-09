Notable drummer of James Brown, Melvin Parker, died last Friday, December 3, at the age of 77.

It was announced in his obituary, "With heavy hearts, we announce the transition of 77-year-old Melvin E. Parker," adding that he passed away in Baltimore, Maryland. "The Parker family is in the process of making arrangements for a final goodbye."

"Let's keep the Parker family in our thoughts and prayers during this time of bereavement."

As of writing, no reports were made regarding the cause of his death.

His Career As A Drummer

Per Ultimate Classic Rock, growing up, Parker and his siblings would perform impromptu songs and plays for the adults in the family, setting the foundation for his future career.

"Daddy would line us up in the front yard and teach us 'left face' and 'right face' and 'about face,' and even doing half-lefts and half-rights and oblique moves. And we would march to time," Parker recalled of his childhood.

According to a report by The Sun, his drumming style became a significant contribution to Brown's funk music in the late 1960s. However, he left the band in the mid-1960s after being drafted.

Parker, later on, joined the band once again in 1969 for Brown's album "Sex Machine" for a year and moved to join his brother's band, "Maceo & All the King's Men."

The drummer still teamed up with Brown for his hit single "Get Up Offa That Thing" in 1976.

Bootsy Collins Tribute

Musician Bootsy Collins also left his tribute to the one who passed. He said in his Facebook post, "We lost one of the greatest Drummer that flew under the radar, Mr. Melvin Parker was a drummer. Parker's drumming style was a major ingredient in Brown's funk music innovations in the 1960s."



The singer continued, sharing the songs Parker participated in for James Brown in 1964 and 1965, which included "Out of Sight," "Papa's Got A Brand New Bag," and "I Got You (I Feel Good)."

"The greatest drummer I ever had in my life was Melvin Parker," Brown reflected in 2004. "'I Feel Good', 'Papa's Bag' (sic) - nobody ever did that. Nobody," he added.

Collins concluded his post, which read, "Thx u my brother Melvin for ur Gifts to the World & our time in the studio. R.I.P."

May his soul rest in peace.

