According to The Opry, the singer behind the number one hit "Waterloo," Stonewall Jackson, passed away Saturday, December 5.

The radio broadcasting company confirmed his death in a released news statement saying he went through a battle with vascular dementia.

According to NBC News, Jackson was the last living solo artist to be inducted into the Opry since the 1950s. They recently did an exceptional performance on the night of the announced passing.

The More Than 60-Year Long Opry Member

Jackson's real name was Stonewall, named after Confederate general Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson. As reported by Rolling Stone, the North Carolina native was invited to join the Grand Ole Opry upon his visit to Nashville back in 1956. After leaving an impression on Wesley Rose, the music publisher introduced Jackson to the Opry brass and founder George D. Hay.

Thank you for all the music and memories, Stonewall Jackson. ❤️



Jackson said in his member bio on the Opry website, "They took me down the hall and signed me to a regular member's contract. I've been here ever since," Jackson's member bio Opry website.

Being a part of the company for the first two years made him successfully release his debut single, "Life to Go," written by George Jones. Jones' widow, Nancy, said in a statement following Jackson's death, the two musicians would go on to hold "a special friendship over the years," per source.

Jackson's Music Career

Despite staying in the Opry for the longest, back in 2008, Stonewall Jackson settled a federal age discrimination lawsuit against the music venue, as mentioned by the source.

The claim has centered on his contention that the officials of the Opry cut back his and other performers in 1998. In the end, the suit sought $10 million compensatory damages and another $10 million in punitive damages, but they settled without terms disclosed.

Besides the case, Deadline also stated a list of his singles that successfully landed on the Billboard country chart. From the 1950s to 1970s, the country singer was able to chart 44 songs, including his debut single, "Life To Go," and one of his greatest hits, "Waterloo," which spent five weeks on No.1.

The list goes on as his songs "BJ the DJ," "A Wound Time Can't Erase," and "Don't Be Angry," are there as well.

May his soul rest in peace.

