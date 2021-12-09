Fans have been asking Selena Gomez to release a follow-up to her 2020 album "Rare," and it seems like they're getting an answer as the singer recently teased her supporters about new music. The big question is: when is it coming out?

Despite Gomez being tied with other work aside from music like her cosmetics brand Rare Beauty and the series "Only Murders in the Building," she made sure that she still finds time to write new songs for her fans' delight.

Speaking to Variety, the "Come and Get It" songstress revealed that new music is coming out soon. Although she didn't give an exact release date, she assured fans that it's "not going to be that long from now."

"It's not going to be as long as people think, and that's all I'm going to say about that," she added.

Fans Can't Wait To Hear New Music From Selena Gomez.

After Gomez's interview circulated online, many fans expressed their excitement on Twitter.

"I feel like that grammy nom gave her more confidence, she's coming!" one fan wrote.

"At this point she should be aware of the sound the audience is looking for. Can't wait for the serve with the next album," another fan wrote.

"WE ARE READY," one tweeted.

Selena Gomez's EP Nominated For a Grammy

Fans recently got ahold of new music from Gomez when she released her first Spanish EP titled "Revelaciòn," which is nominated for the 2022 Grammy Awards. This is the singer's first-ever nomination from the Recording Academy.

Speaking to the outlet, the "The Heart Wants What It Wants" singer said she "cried so much" when she found out the good news.

"it's something that not only means a lot to me, but also a lot to my family and my heritage," she said.

The singer added she worked so hard to try and make the extended play sound "as authentic and real as possible."

For Gomez, "Revelaciòn" is more complicated than any album to make, and she went through many challenges while curating it.

Although she did not announce an official release date and title of her upcoming album, Gomez confirmed that it would be in English, but she will also record more Spanish-language music in the future.

