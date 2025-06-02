Taylor Swift Subtly Shouts Out Travis Kelce During Night Out With Selena Gomez

While enjoying a recent girls' night out in New York City, Taylor Swift showed a quiet but meaningful sign of affection for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

On May 31, while out with her longtime friend Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift was spotted wearing a custom gold and diamond bracelet featuring the letters "TNT" — a sweet nod to her relationship with Travis Kelce.

Travis Kelce gifted Taylor Swift a bracelet symbolizing their connection, and he wears a matching one. Both were custom-made by Wove Made Inc. with 14K yellow gold and lab-grown diamonds.

Taylor Swift sported the meaningful bracelet during an outing at Monkey Bar in Manhattan, pairing it with a stylish black sequined mini skirt, a matching tank top, and silver platform heels, ENews said.

Gomez wore a sleeveless tan top, khaki pants, and brown pumps.

While Kelce was in Kansas City participating in the Big Slick Weekend charity event, Swift's choice to wear the bracelet showed he was still on her mind. The bracelet's name "TNT" is believed to stand for "Travis and Taylor."

Simone Kendle, CEO of Wove Made Inc., shared earlier this year that making the bracelet for the couple was a "full-circle moment."

The company worked closely with pro golfer Michelle Wie West—who had launched her own Swift-inspired jewelry line—to create the custom piece in just three days.

🚨Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are seen leaving The Monkey Bar in NYC last night. pic.twitter.com/NbhpTH0vio — ana (@withluvselena) June 1, 2025

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Matching Bracelets Spark Jewelry Buzz

"The idea of having Taylor wearing one of our pieces was really exciting," Kendle said in February 2024. "A lot of us are Swifties, and this meant everything."

According to DailyMail, the couple's matching bracelets each feature over 4 carats of lab-grown diamonds with sparkling gold "TNT" beads. Kelce's version is a bit larger, weighing in at 10.12 carats.

Taylor's night out came just one day after she made headlines for buying back the master recordings of her first six albums, giving her full ownership of her early music. She shared the big news on Instagram, writing, "All of the music I've ever made... now belongs... to me."

Kelce showed his support by liking her post, and other friends—including Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes—reshared the announcement online.

Though the couple spent the weekend apart, they've recently been seen together more frequently. In late May, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoyed a romantic trip to Florida.

Travis Kelce's mom, Donna, demonstrated her support for Taylor by wearing a bracelet inspired by Taylor's Tortured Poets Department album.