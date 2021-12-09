Rebecca Ferguson decided to leave the music industry for good for one important reason.

Ahead of the release of Ferguson's new album next year, the singer proclaimed she would no longer be part of the music industry after her upcoming and last project.

On Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, the singer revealed that her "Heaven Part 2" would present a combination of the songs she has written in the past 10 years. As to why she chose to retire despite her blooming career, she revealed that her campaign against alleged bullying and exploitation in the music industry played a huge role in her decision.

"After my retirement, I will dedicate my time and energy into helping and nurturing emerging artists and fighting for better treatment," she said.

Ferguson particularly blasted the unfair streaming revenue dedicated for artists, saying that the current setup is not ideal and sustainable. She insisted that the creators of music are more important than anything else. Thus, she asks the independent and major labels to give the artists what they deserve.

Rebecca Ferguson Already Said Goodbye To Fans

Her comment came after she shared a thank you message to her fans on Twitter. Ferguson uploaded a photo from her first album "Heaven" and celebrated its 10 years since the first release.

10 years today I released my first album Heaven... ❤️



A young woman telling her story through songs, this album took me around the world 🌎 and changed my life! I am grateful to all of the people involved! We created a classic album that is still listened to today. pic.twitter.com/ZZaOIEgJPC — Rebecca Ferguson (@RebeccaFMusic) December 5, 2021

"A young woman telling her story through songs, this album took me around the world and changed my life! I am grateful to all of the people involved! We created a classic album that is still listened to today," she captioned the post.

Her fans also showered her with a heartfelt message, giving her good luck messages before embarking on the next chapter of her life.

"This album literally saved me. Took me through some very dark days. Lifted my spirits and gave me hope. Still enjoying every song 10 years on. Can't wait for the next one but gutted it will be your last," another wrote.

Ferguson first found fame when she joined "The X Factor" in 2010 as one of the contestants. She won as a runner-up, with Matt Cardle winning the season.

Recently, she supported a protest in Parliament Square and demanded a Bill that ensures artists would be fairly paid for their music.

