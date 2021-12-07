Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music icon Clarence Avant, was reportedly shot and killed while awake at her Beverly Hills home.

New details surrounding Jacqueline's death emerged before the official arrest, claiming Clarence was asleep when his wife was already up. When the wife and the suspect unexpectedly found each other in the wee hours, the family believes they shocked each other and caused the intruder to open fire.

The same insiders added that security was patrolling the front of the house before the incident happened, but the suspect seemingly entered from the side yard. After shooting Jacqueline dead, a guard immediately rushed to check what happened, but the suspect also fired at him before getting away from the scene.

Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook announced the investigation on Wednesday before the suspect was finally arrested.

"Crime of any type will not be tolerated in our city," Stainbrook said, per Yahoo! Entertainment. "We will not rest until the suspect or suspects in this case are brought to justice."

Suspect Behind Jacqueline Avant's Death Finally Arrested

On Monday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office revealed that a man had been charged in the fatal shooting of Clarence Avant's wife.



A 29-year-old man named Aariel Maynor was accused of murdering Avant and attempting to kill her security guard while trying to rob her home. He has since been charged with two counts of residential burglary and one count each of murder, attempted murder, and felon with a firearm.

The suspect allegedly used a long barrel pistol during the incident.

Following the arrest, District Attorney George Gascon remembered the 81-year-old woman and called her a "treasured member of our community."

"My office is working closely with the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills police departments in the investigation and prosecution of this case," Gascón warned. "We must continue to work together to hold accountable the people who commit violent crimes against our community."

Jacqueline married Clarence, who has been known as the Godfather of Black Music. She also pursued her solo career and worked as a model and president of the Neighbors of Watts, a group connected to the South Central Community Child Care Center.

She also shared her time doing her works in philanthropy while serving as the entertainment chairman of NOW benefit auction and NOW membership.

