Lower Dens finally called it quits.

Lower Dens' frontman J Hunter delivered the heartbreaking news to their fans this week, penning a heartfelt post on his website, "Goodbye/Hello." According to Hunter, he and drummer Nate Nelson decided to depart from the group after years of playing with the band.

They first formed the group in Baltimore in 2010 and released their debut LP "Twin Hand Movement" during the same year. They released more studio albums from that year until the recent exit announcement - "Nootropics" in 2012, "Escape from Evil" in 2015, and "The Competition" in 2019.

"We're proud of what we've done, and very lucky to have had so many people supporting us. Spiritually and physically, we, like, cannot participate in the music industry any longer. We're also old, enjoy being with our families, and have other goals in mind," he said.

He also revealed that his plans for his future are all about "change" that hopefully could help people and support a transformation of the current world's society.

Hunter's health issues might have contributed to his decision as well, as he learned this year that he is autistic and has ADHD. In addition, he reportedly has cervical spinal stenosis that is causing him to be disabled.

As of the writing, all his health issues are reportedly preventing him from working a regular job and sustaining his family. But despite his status, Hunter promised to share band and personal photos and release new music, if possible, to generate income.

Lower Dens' Fans Heartbroken

Following the announcement, their fans commented on their Twitter post and expressed their sadness over the news. Still, they assured everyone that they would continue supporting the band despite the recent event.

It has been an incredible privilege, and we are profoundly grateful.



Time to say goodbye, and start something new:https://t.co/j1Rq7tsLXZ pic.twitter.com/0cUQP1kJQ7 — Lower Dens (@lowerdens) December 8, 2021

One said, "love u lower dens, your music and friendship still mean so much to me <3 looking forward to whatever is next."

READ ALSO: IU Already Has Boyfriend? Fans Speculate Singer Is Dating After Releasing New Album

"Sending Blessings and thanks to @lowerdens for all the music. Fond memories of our Texas tour. Onwards and much respect x," another wrote.

"I found out one of my favorite bands is disbanding today, so I'll make this my Song of the Day. Enjoy the delicious, scathing lyrics," another penned alongside a link to the music video of the band's "Young Republicans."

In the end, Lower Dens said they would start something new after saying goodbye to fans.

READ MORE: Clarence Avant's Wife Jacqueline Fatally Shot By Intruder While Awake [REPORT]

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.