Avicii still stays inside his family and fans' hearts, with his father recently opening up about him again years after his death.

Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, left the industry too soon when he died by suicide in April 2018. He hanged himself during a vacation in Oman.

Following his death at that time, his family released several statements thanking all the DJ's fans for supporting him throughout his short-lived music career. One of which addressed the mental health struggles he went through before his passing.

His father also shared the same sentiments recently, saying Avicii battled with his mental health for a long time before dying at the young age of 28.

Avicii Never Wanted To Be Avicii, Says Father

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Avicii's father Klas Bergling disclosed more details about his son and how he took his life years ago. Per the patriarch, the event made him realize there were things he failed to see.

Bergling described Avicii as a serious child who dealt with anxiety rooted from his teen years when he suffered from acne problems.

"He was a shy person. He wasn't the one that went into a room with lots of people and started talking or holding speeches," he said. Unfortunately, it reportedly became a problem.



In order to get away with his personal issues, Avicii relied on alcohol which became all-consuming for the DJ. His alcohol issues progressed quickly, and he was hospitalized numerous times due to pancreatitis. His doctors then treated him with opioids to help alleviate the pain.

However, it sparked his new vice, causing him to rely on drugs.

After those events, Bergling started worrying, especially since he noticed changes in his son's personality.

"It was one of the worst moments of my life because you really feel you've betrayed your son. But it had to be done. It was naive. I've heard a thousand times that the fight starts when you're sober," he went on.

Despite helping Avicii while he underwent rehabilitation, his father had no idea that his son's mental issues were still there. The EDM DJ eventually announced his retirement since he felt avoiding the stage would help him fully recover.

In the end, it never happened.

Currently, Bergling still struggles with Avicii's death, calling it part of the trauma. After all the things his son went through, he realized Avicii never wanted to be Avicii at all - he wanted to be Tim Bergling instead.

