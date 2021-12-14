After ending their "Final Tour" in late 2015, "Mötely Crüe" felt that they were done with their career as a live band. However, bassist Nikki Sixx a significant thing happened between his bandmates; why did they reunite again?

Speaking to 98.3 CIFM, Sixx said his co-members, Tommy Lee, Mick Mars, and Vince Neils, were eager to end their career as a band for them to focus on their personal project.

There were no hard feelings for each other as the bandmates' decision to conclude their journey in the "Final Tour" were cordial on a personal level. (watch the interview below)

However, since their biopic "The Dirt" came out, it played a significant role for the four legendary musicians to start collaborating again, but it wasn't until after the movie came out they started talking about going on tour again.

Sixx said they "never intended on getting back together," but the biopic happened, and they always knew that they were going to do a film and make music together.

The band felt that the experience "was fun" and agreed to do "some songs" for the biopic.

After collaborating on the film, Sixx said the band got together and had dinner more often with each other, and "the ball just started rolling and rolling." (via 102.7 KIIS FM)

Before they went to their "Final Tour," members of the group signed a "cessation of touring" contract, an agreement that aims to refrain any version of "Mötely Crüe" from going on tour without the consent of anyone in the band.

Sixx said he had reservations with the idea of signing a contract but felt they "owed it to ourselves to have that conversation."

'Mötely Crüe' to go on Tour This 2022

Since the pandemic took a hit at many musicians in the music industry, the band is not an exception as they have already postponed their highly-anticipated "Stadium Tour" twice.

The show is now rescheduled for 2022, and rehearsals will begin in May.

The band collaborated with other musical acts like "Poison" and "Joan Jett & the Blackhearts."

"This is the only way to ensure that we can play ALL of the dates for ALL of you who have purchased tickets. We appreciate you hanging in there and can't wait to get back on stage and bring 'The Stadium Tour' to all of our fans," the band initially wrote.

The "Stadium Tour" was supposed to be in the summer of 2020 but was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

