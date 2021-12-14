It has been a while since BTS announced their official break after their successful concert in Los Angeles; however, there seemed to be an issue when J-hope's family flew abroad for a relaxing trip.

In an Instagram Q&A feature, J-hope's sister and businesswoman, Jung Jiwoo, revealed that she had experienced racism during their Los Angeles trip. One follower of her fashion line "Mejiwoo" asked a question saying, "Isn't it a custom to post on Instagram when you rest after vacation? It seems like you had a good rest, so I'm satisfied too."

And for the CEO's reply, "It's my first time going on vacation with my family in these crazy circumstances, so I had a lot of thoughts," she said, "and a lot of worries."

"The day I arrived in LA unintentionally, quarantine was extended... I left the country alone, my parents went first, so I met them two days later." The YouTuber continued her story and explained that her whole family, along with j-hope, moved to Hawaii, claiming that "a lot of things that happened."

'Never Going To LA Alone Again'

Jung also stated in the post that she's "never going to LA alone again" due to "unexpected racism." She asked for understanding from her followers, calling their Hawaii vacation "a precious memory."

In a couple more stories from J-hope's sister, she explained that she "almost couldn't go to Hawaii because her "unscathed documents didn't pass," despite having the same documents as her family. The staffers at the Los Angeles airport gave her a "cold-hearted 'no,'" according to her statement, "It's an unforgettable memory. Very vivid. The embarrassment and shame.. I can't forget it."

This was later followed by the "Blue Side" singer leaving an open message to his fans about his stay i...Hawaii after posting a couple of images from the trip. In his Instagram @uarmyhope, he said, "This was our first family trip, and it was so special and meaningful."

He, later on, brought up what could seem to be related to the issue and stated that "not everything went smooth, but going over the photos makes me realize what a special memory it'll be."



Numerous fans raised concerns after discovering the issue and posted messages adding #StopAsianHate.

After their successful four-day-long "Permission To Dance Live In LA" Concert in SoFi Stadium, the seven members went to their separate plans. The official account of their agency, BigHit Music, proclaimed their official vacation, which explained why Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook went ahead home first compared to the other members. Based on V's updates, he joined j-hope in Hawaii, as well, along with his family.

While on the other hand, SUGA and RM had their separate ways.

In their newly opened personal Instagram accounts, which started on December 6, the members were able to share bits of their lives through photos while becoming Guinness World record-breaking holders, too!

