Since everyone is still in the middle of a global pandemic, most people opt to stay at home to chill and watch movies in the comfort of their couches. However, some people joined TikTok and shared their version of fashion or dance trends with music from almost millions of artists in the industry.

The social media platform recently released its 2021 Music Report, and women took the lead in the most popular songs category.

According to Hype Bae, the platform is one of the biggest sources of fans in finding viral songs. The outlet noted that once a track becomes viral, it will automatically be included in the charts, like what happened recently. Over 175 songs that trended reached the Billboard charts.

This year's favorite artists are Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Olivia Rodrigo.

For the 19-year-old pop star, who shot to fame in early 2021, her hit song "Brutal" became one of the viral songs for the platform. Doja, on the other hand, became a hit with her track "Kiss Me More," in collaboration with SZA.

Per Variety, Megan Thee Stallion is the top artist in the year-end music report for her songs "Cognac Queen," "Cry Baby," "Thot S***," and more.

This is Megan's second year leading the social media platform's trending songs.

Aside from the abovementioned artists, other musicians in the top ten include Kevin Gates, Drake, Soulja Boy, Cardi B, PoppHunna, YungManny, and Coi Lerray.

Old Classics Are Also a Hit This Year

Despite modern music taking over TikTok over the past few years, many old classic songs slowly made their way to the top after getting remixed by DJs.

Some of the hit old tracks include "Careless Whisper" by George Michael, "Rasputin" by Boney M, "Poison" by Bill Bev Devoe, and more.

Other classic music that blew up on the platform is Salt-N-Pepa's "Whatta Man," Earth, Wind & Fire's "Let's Groove," Billy Joel's "Zanzibar," and many more.

Comeback tracks are also a hit; these are songs that were released from the late 90s to early 2010s like "Bills, Bills, Bills," by Destiny's Child, "SexyBack" by Justin Timberlake and Timbaland, "Gimme More" by Britney Spears, and more.

The top genre for this year was hip-hop/rap, while pop and dance/electronic came after.

