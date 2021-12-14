Korn confirmed their return to the music scene with an exciting list of US tour dates.

Ahead of the release of their new album, "Requiem," Korn also served US tour dates on the table where they will promote their new music.

All five members - Jonathan Davis, James Shaffer, Brian Welch, and Ray Luzier - will return together and play in front of their fans in 19 cities across the US. The tours - which are expected to take place in March and April - will begin in Springfield, Missouri, on March 4 and end in Wichita, Kansas, on April 1.

Korn also invited Chevelle and Code Orange as their special guests.

Before the new dates emerged, the nu-metal rockers had already confirmed four shows on the West Coast with System of a Down starting in late January until early February. After their scheduled US tours, they will jet to Europe, where they will play from May to early July.

Fans immediately expressed their excitement to see the band perform once again, taking their feelings on Twitter.

Calling all U.S. Freaks ♾ We’re heading out on tour in March with special guests @ChevelleInc and @codeorangetoth. General on-sale is this Friday at 9AM local time. RSVP at https://t.co/DtkjyrMmlj.



*Knoxville, TN goes on sale Friday at noon local pic.twitter.com/0G28dfzq9T — Korn (@Korn) December 14, 2021

One said, "I know I'm dreaming, but giving Freak on a Leash, Falling Away from Me, Blind, and all the other hits a rest on this one would be really cool."

"Thank you for continuing to come to Indiana! Chevelle and Code Orange too! Hell yeah!!" another added.

Korn's Good News After Struggles

The US tour dates arrived after Korn made their fans worried about their health issues.

In August, David tested positive for COVID-19 causing them to cancel their tours.

"On Saturday, we received the unfortunate news that Jonathan tested positive for Covid, and needless to say, we had to postpone the show last minute," the band said. "As a result of his positive test, we also need to reschedule the next handful of shows."

At that time, Davis was reportedly in high spirits as he recovered from the virus.

However, when he returned to the stage at their Tinley Park performance, the singer showed signs that he was still suffering from the aftereffects of the disease.

As seen on the viral videos online, the singer took breaks to consume pure oxygen between each performance. He also noticeably stayed seated on a huge throne on stage throughout their number.

After Davis, guitarist Shaffer also contracted the disease in September and drummer Luzier in October.

