Snoop Dogg made the 2022 Golden Globe Awards' air a little lighter with his mispronunciations.

On Monday, Snoop Dogg scored the honor to present the nominees for the 2022 Golden Globe. What was supposed to be a nerve-wracking moment became an epic one after the rapper mispronounced several names.

Several Livestream viewers and onsite attendees heard the 50-year-old's best moments, including his mispronunciation of Ben Affleck's name. The rapper hilariously said "Been Aff-fleck" during the live show as he read the nominations for the best supporting actor in a motion picture category.

Snoop Dogg himself laughed at his own mistake and apologized to Affleck.

He also misstated director Dennis Villanueva's last name, saying "Vill-eh-nueyver" instead.

Several artists and fans reacted to the comical event after the hilarious mistakes and thanked Snoop Dogg for making the show more hilarious.



Esther Zuckerman said, "Sorry, the Golden Globes barely exist this year, but Snoop Dogg reading the nominations is pure comedy. Dennis Villenueva is my new favorite director."

"snoop dogg apologizing to ben affleck for mispronouncing his name but not to denis villeneuve for butchering his is peak 2021 energy," another added.

Aside from Affleck and Villanueva, Karen Hinds' name was also mispronounced, and the mistake led to the rapper inviting her to work with him now.

Golden Globe Still Faces Criticisms

Although Snoop Dogg somewhat cleared the air, the Golden Globe still receives complaints after revealing that there are no black members in Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

"The HFPA is made up of about 90 international - no black - journalists," Fey, 50, cracked. "We say around 90 because a couple of them might be just ghosts, and it's rumored the German member is just a sausage that somebody drew a little face on."

Amy Poehler, meanwhile, said that flashy garbage got nominated during this year's awards night. In the end, they said they are looking forward to seeing massive changes next time.

Addressing their concern, HFPA vice president Helen Hoehne of Germany agreed to their comments and said they should have black journalists in their organization,

"While we celebrate the work of artists from around the globe, we recognize we have our own work to do. Just like in film and television, black representation is vital," she said.

In response to this, industry activist group Time's Up launched #TimesUpGlobes protest to call out HFPA over lack of diversity.

