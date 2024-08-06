Chappell Roan’s Lollapalooza Set Might Have Seen the Festival’s Largest Audience Ever

Chappell Roan drew what might have been a record-breaking crowd when she took the stage at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago on Thursday.

The "My Kink Is Karma" singer mesmerized the audience with a jaw-dropping performance on the central stage, complete with a boxing ring backdrop and a group of strong female athletes showcasing their strength by lifting weights to the rhythm of "Hot to Go!"

The exact number of attendees who saw Roan's performance at Grant Park is not confirmed, but a Lollapalooza representative told CNN that her set was "the biggest daytime set we've ever seen."

Preparing Golden Gate Park for Roan's takeover of the main stage at Outside Lands 2024 in San Francisco on Sunday afternoon is a top priority.

Roan, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, continues to shine as she establishes herself as an artist admired by many other musicians in the industry.

She even proclaimed while performing at Coachella back in April, "I'm your favorite artist's favorite artist."

WHAT DO YOU MEAN I TOOK THIS VIDEO OF CHAPPELL ROAN AT LOLLAPALOOZA pic.twitter.com/rPNp3i0TyV — 🖤 (@laineyyyy01) August 2, 2024

On Sunday, Roan got a shoutout from Blink-182 at Lollapalooza when Mark Hoppus sang lyrics from her track "Pink Pony" during the band's performance of "Dammit."

"I'm gonna keep on dancing at the Pink Pony Club / I'm gonna keep on dancing down in West Hollywood," Hoppus sang instead of "Well, I guess this is growing up."

Roan was introduced as an emerging artist with the release of her debut album "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" in September 2023. The album reached the No. 5 spot on the Billboard 200 chart in July.

The 26-year-old performer has been gaining popularity on streaming platforms, with four of her songs making it to Spotify's U.S. Top 50 Songs list. One notable achievement was the use of lead song "Femininomenon" off her "Midwest Princess" album in a TikTok promotion for Kamala Harris' Democratic presidential nomination.