Kehlani’s Ex Drops Bombshell Allegations Against Singer While Seeking Full Custody of Daughter

Kehlani's ex-partner has accused her of being involved in a "sex cult" in a legal filing as he seeks full custody of their young daughter Adeya.

Javaughn Young-White claimed that his name was omitted from their now-5-year-old daughter's birth certificate and that the singer, whose full name is Kehlani Ashley Parrish, delivered Adeya in "a home birth orchestrated by what I would describe as a cult, according to documents obtained by Page Six.

"For the past five years, I have requested a copy of Adeya's birth certificate and for my name to be added to her birth certificate to no avail," he wrote.

Kehlani's baby daddy also leveled accusations against Kehlani for allegedly obstructing his access to their daughter. He claimed that a man he believed to be a "cult leader" with influence over the 29-year-old performer ordered Kehlani to ban him from seeing their daughter.

In the documents, Young-White alleged that the former PopLyfe member has also been withholding their daughter's social security number from him. Expressing worry, he indicated suspicions about Adeya possibly not having a social security number due to his ex's avoidance and peculiar actions whenever he inquired about it.

Young-White made accusations in the filing about Kehlani's involvement in a so-called "sex cult," claiming that she has been associated with it for several years.

He further alleged that the group dictates the "After Hours" singer's actions and plays a role in the upbringing of their daughter.

Pointing fingers at the supposed leader of the group, known as Neto, Young-White expressed frustration over being kept apart from his daughter.

The father of Kehlani’s child has reportedly filed for full custody of their daughter as he believes the singer is mixed up with a cult, TMZ reports.



He alleges the cult leader is involved in multiple sexual assault allegations and fears their daughter could be at risk of abuse. pic.twitter.com/xjuMlT2POT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 5, 2024

In his claims, he alleged that Neto told Kehlani about a supposed "vision" suggesting that Young-White posed a threat to Adeya, insinuating that he would cause her harm. This alleged revelation led to the "Next 2 U" singer restricting his access to their daughter for an extended period.

Expressing worries about the potential behavior of the purported "cult leader" toward his daughter, Young-White claimed he discovered that Neto was accused of sexual assaulting women and young girls.

He also expressed concerns about individuals in the alleged sex cult having unsupervised time with his daughter. The documents claimed these include an adult woman named Messiah, who allegedly bathed with Adeya while under the influence of psychedelic drugs.

Young-White also brought up an alleged incident where he was physically restrained and threatened by alleged cult members when he tried to see Adeya.

He further wrote that he's worried about the child's well-being while Kehlani is on tour as the singer allegedly leaves her with purported cult members.

In his legal request, Kehlani's ex seeks to have his name added to Adeya's birth certificate and to be granted full custody.

He is also seeking child support due to income disparity and has requested that Kehlani undergo testing for bipolar disorder, which has raised questions about the validity of his concerns regarding her mental health.

Kehlani has not publicly commented on the allegations.

According to TMZ, Kehlani and Young-White have been ordered to participate in mediation sessions to address custody and visitation matters, as well as collaborate on creating a parenting plan that satisfies both parties