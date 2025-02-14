Kehlani Makes Out With KWN in NSFW 'Worst Behaviour' Music Video

Kehlani and KWN shocked fans on Valentine's Day, debuting the steamy video for KWN's song "Worst Behaviour." In the music video, the two artists make out, clearly French kissing.

The two nuzzle in the music video with KWN looking at the camera before they go in for the kiss. Not surprisingly, the video had social media in shambles.

"Kehlani and kwn you're actually insane for this," one fan wrote on X.

kehlani and kwn you’re actually insane for this. pic.twitter.com/8wpSsUrMfU — ana ♡ (@flolanitsnmi) February 14, 2025

One fan noted, "All imma say is, kehlani been real fem lately in her looks down to her vocal style. this is one of the first times we hear kehlani be submissive and bratty on a remix as well. whatever kwn is doing to her, she's doing it damn well."

"The intimacy kehlani and kwn have in that music video," another noted.

the intimacy kehlani and kwn have in that music video pic.twitter.com/4GkS4Pxqm1 — solana (@solanafiles_) February 14, 2025

Kehlani has always been open about her sexuality. Last July, she noted in a TikTok, "I was bisexual my entire life, and then I came out as a lesbian almost four years ago now. But when I realized, recently actually, all of the f–king elevation in my life that has come from de-centering men in every f–king area of it ... when I prioritized women and also just centered myself and women? When all the bad b—hes decide what planet we're going to after we f–k this one, invite me, because I will thrive."

She also insisted her music was for the LGBTQ community and hit back at those calling her out for dating men in the past.

"And yes, my music is gay! Who I perform to and for is the gays," she said. "And if you're stuck in the past, it's between you and your god. If you're a man still bringing up my ex-boyfriends, just say you want to f–k 'em."