Kehlani's Central Park Concert Axed After Security Concerns Linked to Controversy

Kehlani's June 26 concert at Central Park's SummerStage has officially been canceled after New York City officials raised safety concerns tied to recent controversy over the singer's public support for Palestinians.

The announcement came Monday, following a letter from First Deputy Mayor Randy Mastro to the City Parks Foundation, which organizes SummerStage events.

The mayor's office cited potential "security concerns" due to Kehlani's previously canceled performance at Cornell University and high demand on police resources during Pride events.

"The safety and security of our guests and artists is of the utmost importance," Heather Lubov, Executive Director of the City Parks Foundation, said in a written response. "In light of these concerns, the concert has been canceled."

According to DailyMail, the decision follows Cornell University's move to withdraw Kehlani from its Slope Day event, citing concerns that her presence had "injected division and discord."

University President Michael Kotlikoff stated that the artist had expressed views considered antisemitic and anti-Israel through her performances, social media activity, and videos.

Letting you all know @SummerStage cancelled Kehlani’s performance on a PRIDE event because she stands for palestine. Do what you may with this info. https://t.co/NPZIR6YGMz pic.twitter.com/5DzR2XDWxg — yezir ° (@rizeys) May 5, 2025

The Central Park concert, promoted as "Pride with Kehlani," was being produced by Live Nation and listed on the park's official calendar.

The singer had not yet responded formally to Monday's news but reposted the announcement on Instagram Stories with a brief "lol" and a selfie, writing, "I just found that one out on Instagram by the way."

Kehlani, a Grammy-nominated R&B artist from California, has openly supported Palestinians amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Her music video "Next 2 U" featured Palestinian flags, dancers in keffiyehs, and opened with the phrase "Long live the intifada."

The video's YouTube description linked to an Al Jazeera article listing children killed in Gaza since October 2023, RollingStone said.

Critics, including US Rep. Ritchie Torres, argued that allowing Kehlani to perform would amount to endorsing antisemitism.

PEN America, an organization that advocates for free expression, strongly criticized the cancellation, describing it as an act of political interference that undermines artistic freedom. The group argued that such decisions set a troubling precedent.

Kehlani previously responded to the backlash on Instagram, saying, "I am not antisemitic nor am I anti-Jew. I am anti-genocide. I am anti-the actions of the Israeli government."

The Mayor's Office expressed appreciation to the City Parks Foundation for addressing their concerns. A spokesperson noted the city's gratitude and shared anticipation for a vibrant lineup of performances throughout the summer.