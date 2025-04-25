Cornell Drops Kehlani From Lineup Over Israel-Palestine Comments

Cornell University has canceled R&B singer Kehlani's upcoming performance for Slope Day, citing concerns over the artist's past comments and videos supporting Palestine.

University President Michael I. Kotlikoff announced the decision in a public letter, saying Kehlani's appearance had caused "division and discord" among students.

The concert was set for May 7, following the last day of classes. However, Kotlikoff said many students had expressed that they were "angry, hurt, and confused" by the choice to feature Kehlani, who uses she and they pronouns, as the event's headliner, HollywoodReporter said.

"While any artist has the right in our country to express hateful views, Slope Day is about uniting our community, not dividing it," Kotlikoff wrote in his letter. He added that a new lineup for the 2025 event would be announced soon.

The cancellation comes during a period of heightened scrutiny around campus protests and public speech about the Israel-Gaza conflict.

According to The New York Times, the US government recently froze $1 billion in funding for Cornell as part of a broader investigation into antisemitism on college campuses.

Cornell just rescinded their contract with @Kehlani to perform at our end-of-year concert because she’s pro-Palestine. According to our admin, the KKK would be welcome at Cornell in the name of free speech — but Kehlani would “inject division and discord” into our campus. pic.twitter.com/mYYAdt80Aw — nick (@unionnick) April 23, 2025

Pro-Palestine Message Costs Kehlani Cornell Performance

Singer Kehlani has publicly expressed support for Palestinians on multiple occasions. In her 2023 music video for "Next 2 U," she included Palestinian flags, dancers in keffiyehs, and a message reading, "Long live the Intifada."

The video's YouTube description linked to an article naming over 16,000 Palestinian children reportedly killed by Israeli attacks since October 2023.

Some critics see "intifada," an Arabic word meaning "rebellion," as promoting violence, while supporters argue it represents a call for freedom.

Cornellians for Israel, a student organization at Cornell University, publicly expressed support for the university's recent decision.

The group shared its approval through a post on Instagram, praising the administration's actions.

"No student should be made to fund or attend a celebration led by someone openly hostile to their identity," the group wrote.

According to RollingStone, they had also launched a GoFundMe campaign to help fund a new performer.

Others on campus voiced frustration. Muna Mohamed, co-chair of Black Students United, said, "It was kind of like, oh, our happiness never really mattered in the long run."

Michael Kotlikoff shared that he spoke with the Slope Day Programming Board prior to reaching the recent decision.

According to Kotlikoff, the board felt that the artist selection had undermined the inclusive nature of the event, a concern that contributed to the final outcome.

Kehlani's team did not respond to media requests for comment.

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023, tensions have risen at universities across the US, including Cornell, where Pro-Palestinian protests have drawn attention from government officials and the public alike.