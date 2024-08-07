Drake's Never-Before-Heard Songs With Young Thug, Latto and 21 Savage Released as Rapper Drops 100GB of Content

Drake has unveiled three new songs featuring Young Thug, 21 Savage, and Latto, alongside tons of other unreleased content.

On Tuesday, Drake released via the website 100gigs.org 100 gigabytes' worth of content, including a ton of B-roll footage, unused album covers, and never-before-heard songs.

The three new tracks shared on the website were "Blue Green Red," "It's Up" featuring Young Thug and 21 Savage, and the Gordo-produced "Housekeeping Knows" featuring Latto.

The "God's Plan" singer also shared the songs on his Instagram story via the Instagram account @plotttttwistttttt. The page's bio reads, "100 GIGS FOR YOUR HEADTOP," followed by a link to the website.

Drake publicly defended Young Thug on their "It's Up" collab amid the latter's ongoing YSL racketeering trial.

"I can't sleep at night with Thug at Cobb County Corrections / I think he did enough reflectin', I think my brother learned his lesson," Drake raps.

These tracks were the first songs to have Drake as a lead artist since his rap war with Kendrick Lamar. The "One Dance" hitmaker made a cameo on tracks with Sexyy Red, Camila Cabello, and Gordo in recent months, but he had not officially released any music.

Drake and Lamar had been in and out of drama for months, starting with the latter's "Like That" in March.

They then exchanged diss tracks this spring, with Lamar dropping "Euphoria" and "6:16 in LA" and Drake unleashing "Push Ups," "Taylor Made Freestyle," and "Family Matters." Lamar responded right away with "Meet the Grahams" and the hit "Not Like Us."

Drake then dropped "The Heart Part 6," but the damage had already been done by then, as "Not Like Us" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In his 100GB content drop, Drake also shared clips of unreleased music, the rapper possibly hearing "March 14" for the first time, and tidbits like his definition of "Hotline Bling," according to Billboard.

Another clip seemingly showed Drake creating the hook to Kanye West's "Yikes" from his 2018 album "Ye."