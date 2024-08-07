SEVENTEEN Announces 9 US Shows for 'RIGHT HERE' World Tour; Presale Tickets Available Next Week

Korean boy group SEVENTEEN has officially announced the dates for its shows in the U.S. as part of its "RIGHT HERE" world tour, set to commence in October.

On Tuesday, the 13-member band listed five tour stops for American CARATs in a promotional poster shared via its official account on X, formerly Twitter.

Based on the poster, the K-pop act will play nine shows in five different cities. The stateside tour will kick off at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont , Ill., on Oct. 22-23; followed by two shows at the UBS Arena in Belmont Part, N.Y., on Oct. 25 and 27.

SEVENTEEN will then take its "RIGHT HERE" tour to San Antonio, performing at the Frost Bank Center for two nights on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. The group will also have a back-to-back show at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Nov. 5-6.

The "MAESTRO" hitmaker will conclude the U.S. leg of its world tour at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 9.

This would be SEVENTEEN's comeback tour in the U.S. since concluding its "BE THE SUN" world tour in Newark, N.J., in 2022, according to Billboard.

Before heading to the U.S., however, SEVENTEEN is scheduled to officially kick off its "RIGHT HERE" world tour with a two-day concert at Goyang Stadium in South Korea on Oct. 12-13.

Fans can expect new music at the concerts since the 2023 IFPI Global Charts Award recipient is expected to drop its 12th mini album around the same time as the kick-off concert.

For fans who have CARAT memberships, they can secure tickets to the upcoming shows as early as next week. The group's label, PLEDIS Entertainment, has already announced via Weverse that presale tickets will be available starting Aug. 13 at 3 p.m. KST.

For those who do not have a membership, general onsite tickets will be available starting on Aug. 15 at 3 p.m. KST via Ticketmaster.