SEVENTEEN Unveils Choreography-Heavy Video Teaser for DJ Khaled Collaboration 'Love, Money, Fame'

K-pop supergroup SEVENTEEN is ready to make their comeback in a big way.

Taking to their official YouTube channel, the boys unleashed the second trailer for their upcoming single, "Love, Money, Fame." Serving a collaboration with producer DJ Khaled, the teaser sees the group define what love is with different words appearing below the phrase "Love Is" on a notepad.

The trailer also shows SEVENTEEN in several different scenarios, such as sitting in the truck of a car and on the set of a television show. Other scenes include one of the members eating ice cream and another standing on the wing of a plane.

However, the boys all come back together for a choreography-fueled dance in the rain toward the end of the clip. After the quick dance scene, the clip cuts to black.

"Love. Money. Fame" sets that stage for SEVENTEEN's much-awaited 12th mini album SPILL THE FEELS. The project features six new tracks led by "Love, Money, Fame" and its hip-hop-meets-pop fusion sound.

SEVENTEEN member WOOZI has taken a major role in the making of the new project as he is a composer and lyricist on five tracks. SPILL THE FEELS will be released on October 14 alongside the music video for "Love, Money, Fame."

Although SEVENTEEN is set to make their big comeback, members Jeonghan and Jun unable to participate due to military enlistment and acting commitments in China respectively, but the remaining members are set to show off their talents.

Right before the release of SPILL THE FEELS is released, the boys are set to embark on their fourth world tour called SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE and are set to make stops in Korea, the U.S., Japan and beyond.