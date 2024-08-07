Trolls Target Dolly Parton’s Lisp and Dentures, but Her 'Dazzling Smile' Remains Unshaken

Fans recently poked fun at Dolly Parton for her pronunciation of certain words.

In a video shared on X in late June, the country music icon revealed her newfound Welsh heritage, but fans couldn't help but notice her slight lisp as she seemed to say "Welsth" instead of Welsh.

Surprise was also clear among social media users when the "9 to 5" singer seemed to mispronounce ancestry as "ancethstry" and streaming as "sthreaming," Radar Online noted.

Parton reposted the video initially shared by Ryan Reynolds, who teamed up with Rob McElhenny to showcase their journey acquiring Wrexham Football Club in Wales through the docuseries "Welcome to Wrexham" on Hulu.

The outlet reported that fans and social media users have repeatedly commented in recent years on Parton's occasional struggles with speaking clearly.

A Facebook user earlier commented, "Did Dolly get dentures or implants[?] ... She looks a bit different and talks different in those new commercials."

"Guess y'all didn't hear Dolly Parton talk lately. With her new dentures, she lisps really bad. But you guys still talking about how sexy she is," a user on X, formerly Twitter, tweeted last year.

"Dolly has a lisp now when she speaks," another wrote, while a fourth person tweeted, "Dolly Parton talks with a lisp [because of] her face job. [I] think her lips are pulled back too far."

However, Radar Online's source, who was not named, stated that "Dolly has had every part of her body worked on and surgically altered in some way, and that includes her teeth."

"Word is, she's had so many veneers and crowns put in her mouth that she has a little lisp. It's not something she means to do, but some words come out funny," the insider continued.

The source added that despite the comments, Parton reportedly remains unfazed.

"People will say what they like. She'd rather have a dazzling smile with a slight lisp than plain-looking choppers," the source said.

Last year, Parton openly talked about her approach to plastic surgery, acknowledging her procedures while reflecting on times she may have gone too far. She said she values her appearance and humorously admitted to enhancing what she has.

"If something is bagging, sagging, or dragging, I'll tuck it, suck it, or pluck it," she told Saga magazine.

She added, "Every now and then you'll get a hematoma, or sometimes with fillers and Botox you can get too much and have to wait till the swelling goes down to look normal again."