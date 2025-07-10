Dolly Parton Steps Away From Music After Husband Carl Dean's Death

Dolly Parton is taking a break from recording music following the death of her husband, Carl Dean, who passed away in March 2025 at the age of 82. They shared a long life together, having been married for 59 years.

The 79-year-old country legend shared the news during an interview on "Khloé in Wonder Land" with Khloé Kardashian.

"I can't do it right now 'cause I got so many other things that I can't afford the luxury of, you know, of getting emotional right now," she said.

She admitted her songwriting has "stalled," adding, "I'll write something else, though, if it comes. I'm just putting that all on hold."

Just days after Dean's passing, Parton released a tribute song called "If You Hadn't Been There."

On Instagram, she posted the single's cover art, showing a young Dolly embracing Carl from behind.

"Carl and I fell in love when I was 18 and he was 23, and like all great love stories, they never end," she wrote. "They live in memory and in song, and I dedicate this to him."

The emotional ballad praises Dean's love and support, with lyrics such as, "If you hadn't been there / Where would I be?" and "You held me close." The track highlights the deep bond the couple shared through the years, DailyMail said.

The one and only @DollyParton 🤍 We talked about God, glam, growing up, and how she’s stayed true to herself through it all. Watch now on @X pic.twitter.com/dYMogWnKuJ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 9, 2025

Dolly Visits Wedding Church to Honor Late Husband

Parton expressed her gratitude to fans in a heartfelt message online, thanking everyone for their kind words, cards, and flowers.

She shared that her loved one is now in God's care and added that she's at peace with that.

Their journey together started back in 1964, when they first met outside a laundromat in Nashville.

In 1966, they tied the knot in a small, private ceremony, with just Dolly's mother and the pastor's wife there to witness the special moment.

Despite her fame, Carl avoided the spotlight. Dolly once shared that he went to one showbiz event early in her career—and after that, he chose to stay out of the spotlight completely.

Although they never had children, Dolly explained in past interviews that focusing on her music and career felt right for her. "It just wasn't one of those burning things for me," she said.

While she's taking a break from recording, According to HelloMagazine, Dolly is getting back on stage this December with six special shows in Las Vegas. "To say I'm excited would be an understatement," she said.

She recently visited the church where she and Carl married, bringing their wedding rings to mark what would have been their anniversary.

"I have to go back and just take a picture on the same steps," she shared. "It was just so sweet. I felt like he was there with me."