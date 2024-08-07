Kesha Admits to Being ‘Naive, Wild and Playful’ When She Made Her Debut Single ‘Tik Tok’

Kesha has opened up about her experience working on her debut single, “Tik Tok,” as she celebrates the hit song’s 15th anniversary.

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old pop singer-songwriter took to Instagram to mark the milestone celebration of her first-ever song release, sharing her perspective and what drove her to write the upbeat dance-pop and electropop track.

“‘Tik Tok’ was the first single that I put into this world that had my voice AND my name credited!!!!! I remember making it fun and happy because that’s how I felt and wanted others to feel,” Kesha said of her debut song, which she released when she was 22.

“What I’m so proud of is that’s how this song STILL makes me feel, through it all, and those are emotions I want all of us to connect to. 15 (!!!!!!) years later, I see this song as a snapshot into the way I saw the world at the time.”

Kesha went on to admit that in her early 20s, she was “naive and wild and playful.” More than a decade later, she said she has changed so much but still loves her old self.

“This song eternalizes a side of myself that I love very much, and now see I have to protect fiercely. The world has changed so much and so have I,” she wrote in the caption of her post, which also featured several photos showing her blowing glitter from her palms.

In celebration of her hit single, Kesha shared that she plans to re-record the song to reflect the “lyric change” that slams the controversial rapper Diddy.

Kesha changed the opening line “Wake up in the mornin’ feeling like P. Diddy” to “Wake up in the mornin’ like f**k P-Diddy” at her Coachella performance of the song with Reneé Rapp earlier this year after disturbing allegations surfaced against the record producer. She has since been using the updated version at live shows, according to Rolling Stone.

“I absolutely love the new lyric change. (Shout out to @reneerapp). Yes, it is permanent. I will re-record it when I have legal rights to!” Kesha stated in her post.

She concluded her post by saying, “I hope you all can find 3 1/2 minutes of play in this song and connect with your wild child-like joy [heart emoji]. Thank you for making my life so magical animals, it’s one for the books.”

“Tik Tok” broke records when it achieved the highest digital downloads for a female artist in one week and stayed nine weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at the time of its release. The single was featured in Kesha’s debut album “Animal” in 2010.