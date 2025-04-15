Katy Perry Fans Lose It as Kesha Appears to Endorse Wendy's Savage Swipe at Singer Returning From Space

Kesha has seemingly picked a side between fast food giant Wendy's and fellow singer Katy Perry.

The "Timber" singer seemingly mocked Perry by endorsing a shady tweet by Wendy's. On X, the pop news account called Pop Crave tweeted that Perry had returned from space following her trip on the Blue Origin. Under the post, Wendy's left a comment that read "Can we send her back?"

Shortly after Wendy's left the shady comment, Kesha posted a picture of herself with a drink from Wendy's, an action that many of Perry's fans thought was a jab at the "Teenage Dream" singer. Because of this, many of Perry's followers have taken to X to slam Kesha for her actions.

"WHAT IS HER ISSUE..." questioned one person.

"Ok, she crossed the line. I hate Kesha," another added.

"The fact she is so chronically online she saw the wendy hate tweet towards katy, got in her car asap looking a mess and went to the nearest wendy's to take a photo and upload it to be shady... pick me energy..." someone else chimed in.

The feud between Kesha and Perry reportedly dates back to Kesha's legal battle against music producer Dr. Luke where Kesha alleged she suffered abuse from the producer. In 2016, Kesha sent a text to Lady Gaga claiming that Perry had also been harmed by Dr. Luke. Perry later denied the allegation under oath, and a judge ruled the claim defamatory, ordering Kesha to pay damages, AllHipHop reports.

Perry's name has since been tied to the controversy, especially in recent months when Perry once again worked with Dr. Luke for her '143' album released last year.