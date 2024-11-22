Kesha Sparks Heated Debate Over 'Disrespectful' AI-Generated Art for New Single 'Delusional'

Kesha is under fire from fans after her new single "Delusional" sparked accusations of featuring AI-generated artwork.

Announcing the track on Instagram, the singer shared its cover: a scene of Hermès Birkin handbags scattered across a street, each spray-painted with the word "delusional."

However, fans quickly noticed inconsistencies in the image. Some bags have the word misspelled, while others feature characters that don't quite resemble real letters, raising suspicions that the design was created using artificial intelligence.

These peculiar details have led to criticism from fans on social media, with many voicing disappointment over the potential use of AI in the artwork.

"Kesha speaking on behalf of like all of ur fans PLEASE don't use AI this is disrespectful to designers and there are a lot of errors in this, it just looks really messy," wrote one X user.

"Kesha ilysm but never use ai ever again... not only it has many errors, it is also disrespectful to designers," another comment reads.

Some felt that she could have employed real designers instead of using AI.

"Love you sister, but pls don't use ai for covers, there's tons of great graphic designers out there looking for work at all times," added another.

"As a visual artist im offended, someone who is privilege enough to afford designers using ai to save bunch of bucks is truly decline of creativity. yeah not supporting on this one," someone else quipped.

The single is slated for release on November 29, following Kesha's recent track "Joyride." Notably, neither Kesha nor her team has confirmed whether the artwork was created using an AI platform.

Her criticism comes after several musicians signed an open letter protesting "the unlicensed use of creative works for training generative AI."

"The unlicensed use of creative works for training generative AI is a major, unjust threat to the livelihoods of the people behind those works, and must not be permitted," the full statement from The Washington Post and endorsed by Radiohead, Robert Smith and Billy Bragg read.

Several other musicians, actors and authors have signed the petition, including ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus, AURORA, actors Julianne Moore, Kevin Bacon, Kate McKinnon and more.

Mark Zuckerburg also spoke about the failures of AI, saying that it will "produce technically interesting music," but that it will be "a little soulless."