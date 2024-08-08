Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s Second Shot at Love Is a Costly 'Closure' Project: 'It's Over'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are rumored to be gearing up for a fresh start in their lives.

Unnamed sources told Page Six that the couple may confirm their split before summer ends.

One alleged friend of the couple said Lopez and Affleck's marriage appears to have ended up being an "expensive exercise in closure" to address lingering questions surrounding the "unfinished business" in their shared history.

The couple's curiosity about the possibilities of their relationship sparked their reconciliation in 2021 -- nearly 20 years after they called off their first engagement -- and culminated in a marriage ceremony the following year, according to the anonymous insider.

After first tying the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022, they held an extravagant three-day wedding celebration the following month at Affleck's lavish $8 million property in Georgia, where Lopez stunned in three stunning designed by Ralph Lauren. The couple also purchased a $60 million home in California, which they've since put up for sale.

The friend speculated that the "Jenny From the Block" singer and the "Argo" actor were swept away by the moment.

"They got caught up in the moment. Jennifer had wanted this wedding -- the gowns, the friends, all the trappings and trimmings -- for decades," the insider told the outlet.

The friend suggested that nostalgia and fulfilling a dream from 20 years ago played a significant role in their decision to get back together.

However, upon reaching their second anniversary as a married couple, they allegedly have come to a point of resolution.

"They've turned the page on all the unfinished business of 20-plus years ago. They've seen things through to the end -- and they know for sure now that they are not built for the long haul," the insider claimed.

The source continued, "No further unanswered questions. They've seen all they need to see, and it's over. In the end, it's gonna be the most elaborate and expensive exercise in closure ever."

Another source previously claimed that the "Hustlers" actress is dealing with feelings of anger and humiliation following her alleged split from Affleck.

The insider revealed to Page Six that the "Gone Girl" actor is postponing the divorce proceedings to shield Lopez, who has a net worth of $400 million, from further humiliation.

Meanwhile, a family law attorney warned that navigating their divorce discreetly will be challenging for Lopez and Affleck.

While there were speculations about a possible reconciliation, multiple reports claimed the couple is now moving toward officially ending their marriage.

Lawyer Evan D. Schein said the divorce was not unexpected, telling The Mirror, "Celebrity splits that take place in the public spotlight are very hard for couples to navigate in secrecy."

"From the listing of their California mansion to reports that the couple spent their wedding anniversary apart, to the social media world buzzing over the lack of photographs of the couple together, the signs of the inevitable split were present," he added.

Schein suggested that Lopez and Affleck will likely feel relieved when they finalize their divorce.

"Given the enormous and unsurprising publicity of their relationship, it would not be shocking if Jen and Ben feel a sense of relief with the finalization of their divorce and now, they can move forward," said the attorney.