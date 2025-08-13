Inside Jennifer Lopez's Battle With Depression After Ticket Sales Slump And Marriage Collapse: Report

Jennifer Lopez is facing a difficult summer, with falling ticket sales for her Las Vegas residency and the fallout from her split with Ben Affleck.

Lopez, 56, announced her "All I Have: The Vegas Chapter" residency in May. The nine-show run includes three New Year's Eve dates and six March performances. Industry observers expected strong sales, but Ticketmaster data cited by NewsNation shows wide availability, with tickets ranging from $121 to $1,300. New Year's Eve dates have yet to reach half capacity.

A source told Radar Online that Lopez was already coping with "ongoing despair" after her separation from Affleck, 52, whom she married in 2022. "She's in a really tough place," the source said.

"Professionally, she's taken a huge hit, and personally, it's been incredibly painful. She's trying to push through, but it's clear she's spiraling, and her friends are worried she is a textbook case for clinical depression at this stage."

The residency marks her first US live shows since canceling her "This Is Me... Now" tour earlier this year due to soft demand. While some insiders told Radar Online that promotion for the Vegas shows has yet to begin in full, Lopez's sales trail behind other major acts. Dolly Parton sold out a two-week Caesars Palace run within a day in June, and Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" stadium tour grossed $407.6 million across nine cities.

Despite the challenges, Lopez continues her international tour with stops in Istanbul, Almaty, Tirana, and Dubai.

Music After Marriage

Lopez's divorce from Affleck was finalized earlier this year. The pair rekindled their relationship in 2021 and married in Las Vegas the following year. "Jennifer still hoped they'd find a way back to each other," a source told the outlet. "She's heartbroken, yes, but at least she's still showing up. She's telling people she's doing her best to stay strong."

In another report from Radar Online, insiders said Lopez is channeling her experiences into new music. At a Los Angeles listening party, she previewed six post-divorce tracks, including one with the lyric, "I'm stronger after the wreckage of you," which a source said was aimed at Affleck. "She hasn't forgotten the pain, and writing about the experience and setting it to music is helping her," the insider said.

Lopez's new album follows the end of her one-album deal with BMG, which released "This Is Me... Now" in 2024.

"Jennifer is obviously massively successful and talented, but it's been hard for her to find a label with which she's on the same page," an insider told the outlet. She is now searching for a new label while performing her new songs on tour.