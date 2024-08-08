Kanye West Reveals Why He Didn’t Admit to Drinking During His 2022 Antisemitic Tirade

Kanye West has admitted in a newly-uploaded interview from 2022 that his past antisemitic remarks were influenced by alcohol.

In an episode of Candace Owens' podcast, "Candace," released Wednesday but filmed two years ago, West revealed that he was under the influence of alcohol when he posted a highly offensive statement on X, formerly Twitter, in October 2022, which had led to substantial financial setbacks for the artist.

This confession came as he reflected on the controversial tweet he posted at the time, shedding light on the impact of alcohol on his actions and the subsequent repercussions

"I definitely was drinking when I put up the 'death con' tweet," the "Donda" hitmaker told Owens.

"You know whose, I wanna say alcohol I had inside me? Hennessy. Hennessy. It turns us gray. Literally, the demons come in," West claimed.

When asked why he had not disclosed his drunken state earlier, West responded, "Because it keeps taking away the fact of what I was saying or what I was about to do."

West said that "sometimes the truth comes through," but that he feared revealing his alcohol consumption would lead others to "discredit" him.

In a now-deleted tweet originally posted in October 2022, West wrote, "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE," seemingly referring to the U.S. military defense readiness system Defcon.

He went on, "The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

Following a wave of criticism and the suspension of his X account, Adidas ended its partnership with West and his Yeezy brand, while Gap chose to discontinue selling the products associated with him during that time.

On multiple occasions, West has connected his misconduct to alcohol, a pattern that has persisted.

While giving a speech at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, the "All of the Lights" rapper revisited his interruption of Taylor Swift's acceptance speech at the 2009 VMAs. He claimed that alcohol played a role in his actions that night.

As he accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, West said, "If I had to do it all over again, what would I have done?"

"Would I have worn a leather shirt? Would I have drank half a bottle of Hennessy and gave the rest of it to the audience...?" he continued. "After that night, the stage was gone, but the effect that it had on people remained."