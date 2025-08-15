‘Unauthorized’ Kanye West Documentary Set for Release Despite Rapper’s Objections

A new documentary about Kanye West — now legally known as Ye — is set to arrive in theaters on September 19, despite the rapper's objections and lack of creative control over the project.

The film, "In Whose Name?," directed by Nico Ballesteros, features six years of behind-the-scenes footage of West's personal and professional life.

A source close to West told UsWeekly, "This is an unauthorized film. Neither Ye nor Yeezy has seen, authorized, or approved the final product."

Ballesteros, who began filming West at age 18, captured over 3,000 hours of footage during pivotal moments, including West's divorce from Kim Kardashian, his mental health struggles, controversial political statements, and antisemitic remarks.

West did not have editorial approval, a detail the director says was key to keeping the project independent.

"While Ye is central to the story, he did not have approval rights over any of the film's content or editorial decisions," Ballesteros' team said in a statement. "This ensured it remained an independent creative work."

The newly released teaser opens with West saying, "I'm off my meds for five months now," followed by Kardashian telling him, "Your personality was not like this a few years ago."

Kanye West Film Highlights Bipolar Disorder, Fame, and Controversy

The minute-long preview also shows scenes from West's Sunday Service performances, his failed presidential bid, and his controversial comments about considering abortion during Kardashian's pregnancy with their first child, North.

The film's official synopsis describes it as a raw portrait that documents "brilliance and breakdowns, triumphs and turmoil" while also offering candid conversations about West's bipolar disorder.

Producer Simran A. Singh described the project as a raw and sometimes unsettling portrayal that avoids offering commentary or conclusions, allowing viewers to draw their own interpretations, Complex reported.

Ballesteros said his connection with West came from understanding the constant presence of a camera.

"Ye has always had someone filming him too, a lens between him and the noise," he explained. "I was able to fade into the background and catch moments outside the public performance."

West has found himself in disputes over documentary rights before. In 2022, he demanded final approval for Netflix's "Jeen-Yuhs," a three-part docuseries filmed by longtime collaborators Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah. That request was denied.