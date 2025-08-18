Kanye West Chaos Has Bianca Censori Running To Kim Kardashian: 'She Asked For Tips'

Bianca Censori has reportedly turned to Kim Kardashian for guidance as her marriage with Kanye West shows signs of strain.

According to insiders, Censori has confided in Kardashian about difficulties at home and even asked for advice on how to handle West's unpredictable behavior.

Censori married West in 2022, months after Kardashian finalized her divorce from the rapper. At first, the relationship between the two women was tense. A source told Heat World that "Bianca has always had the utmost respect towards Kim, even if they've clashed in the past over how she dressed in front of the kids and the way she's shamelessly copycatted her style."

Time appears to have softened that tension. Kardashian, the source said, "has no big beef with Bianca now and she's grateful they've managed to compromise on some of the issues that were causing tension." Censori's toned-down wardrobe choices were also said to have helped repair the dynamic.

The two women recently met for coffee. According to the same insider, "Bianca confided about some of the problems she and Kanye have been having. She asked for tips about how to calm him down and offered to play peacemaker between Kim and Kanye so they can hopefully figure out a more respectful and less chaotic co-parenting dynamic."

Kim Kardashian standing beside Bianca Censori at the Kanye West “Vultures 2” listening party. pic.twitter.com/tTHXi57rNB — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 13, 2024

Marriage Under Pressure

West and Censori's marriage has faced repeated speculation of a split. In April, the rapper released a track titled "Bianca"that fueled more questions about their relationship. The lyrics included, "Bianca, I just want you to come back / Come back to me / Don't know what I did to make you mad." At another point in the song, West claimed she "ran away" and had once tried to have him hospitalized.

The music also pointed to her frustrations with his online rants. "She's having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted," he rapped.

Even with all the public fuss, West and Censori have been seen on trips together in the last few months.

Reports suggest that if Censori does decide to leave, she intends to lean on Kardashian for support. One insider said, "Bianca will benefit from her support if she does finally pull the trigger and divorce Kanye."

Kardashian and West continue to share four children. Censori, insiders say, wants to ease tension in that arrangement, even offering to "play peacemaker" to help establish calmer co-parenting.