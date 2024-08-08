Post Malone Fans Furious Over Latest Country Duet, Demand a Return to His Rap Roots

Post Malone has announced that he has a new single with country music icon Tim McGraw coming out just weeks after the release of "Pour Yourself a Drink" featuring Blake Shelton.

The 29-year-old artist -- whose real name is Austin Richard Post -- also had massive success with his other country song release, "I Had Some Help," with Morgan Wallen.

However, Post's latest announcement has sparked backlash from his fans as they claimed the artist, who used to release rap music, appears to be "overdoing" it with the "country stuff."

The negative reaction came ahead of the Aug. 16 release of Post's debut country album, "F-1 Trillion," which will feature collaborations with other country music icons, including Dolly Parton, Hank Williams Jr., and Lainey Wilson.

"Post Malone throwing on jeans, boots, & a hat then pushing out songs with all these mainstream 'CoUnTrY SiNgErS' does not suddenly make him country," @legendairyari wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Another user, @bingmeupscotty, asked, "Excuse my ignorance but I thought Post Malone rapped or something but he's fully a country singer now? What changed?"

"Post Malone going country might be the biggest disappointment of the century and we had Donald Trump as president," tweeted @Orfaly_.

"Man is collecting these country collabs like infinity stones," @HiRezTheRapper quipped, while @error1oading declared, "Your country is going hard, for sure. But 'Chemical' is your best to date. Face to face bro, stay leaning on the pop."

"I miss when Post Malone used to rap," @wickeddwitchh8 wrote.

Chart Masters Org on X recently named Post the sixth best-selling rapper of all time.

In addition to dropping his latest album, Post is gearing up for his highly-anticipated "F-1 Trillion Tour," set to kick off later this year.

Starting its journey in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sept. 8, the 21-date tour will conclude in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 19.

The "Sunflower" hitmaker's recent shift to his country era coincides with a noticeable physical transformation that transpired over the last few years.

After having once reached a weight of 240 pounds, Post recently proudly displayed his much slender physique in snug jeans paired with a flowing white button-down shirt.

In 2023, he openly discussed his adjustments to his daily routine, emphasizing that he had shed 55 pounds and was committed to a drug-free lifestyle.

The "Better Now" singer -- who welcomed a daughter with his fiancée in 2022 -- said in an Instagram post last year, "I'm having a lot of fun performing and have never felt healthier."

"I guess dad life kicked in, and I decided to kick soda and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel," added Post.