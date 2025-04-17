Post Malone New Music 2025: Everything to Know to About Upcoming Country Album

Post Malone is going all in on country, and fans are here for it. After the chart-topping success of 2024's F-1 Trillion, the rapper-turned-country-crooner is back in the studio — and back on stage — with a vengeance. Here's a breakdown of everything we know so far about his next country album, and how he capped off Coachella weekend one in true Posty fashion.

Country, Again

Post Malone has confirmed that his next album will still be a country project. He returned to Nashville to collaborate with artists like Ernest, Hardy, and Thomas Rhett, stating to Billboard, "We just have fun. We just sit and talk and make songs. And so, I'm pretty excited for the new record already."

Fans are eager to see how Malone continues to blend genres in his upcoming album. His previous country album featured collaborations with artists like Morgan Wallen and Dolly Parton, showcasing his versatility.

35 Songs Already, Socking Which One?

Malone has already written approximately 35 songs for the upcoming album. According to Billboard, he humorously noted it's "just a matter of which ones to rock and which ones to sock."

Post Malone's New Album Release Date: 2025

While there's no official release date yet, Malone has expressed hope to release new music "very, very soon". Given his pattern of releasing albums annually since 2022, a late 2025 release is possible, though 2026 might be more realistic.

Malone headlined Coachella 2025, blending his hip-hop, pop, and country hits into a seamless set. He incorporated traditional country instruments like the fiddle and steel guitar into his performances.

Post Malone at Coachella 2025

Malone made history on April 13 as he closed out the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival — his first time as a headliner.

He opened with "Texas Tea" from Austin and performed a sprawling F-1 Trillion-themed set, staged like a full-on Formula One racetrack.

While he joked about "pitchy" vocals and poked fun at Auto-Tune mid-set, fans were locked in from start to finish. He mixed his country material with early-career hits like "White Iverson," "I Fall Apart," and the now-iconic "Sunflower."

He ended the night on a high, telling the crowd: "Lots of motherfuckers called me a one hit wonder... if you don't believe in yourself, then nobody fucking else will."

Following Coachella, he's set to embark on the Big Ass World Tour with Jelly Roll, starting April 29, so releasing this new album might just take a back seat in the meantime.