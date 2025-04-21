Post Malone Gets Upper Hand in Custody Dispute With Ex-Fiancée Jamie Park

Post Malone has scored a significant victory in his ongoing custody battle with his ex-fiancée, Hee Sung "Jamie" Park, over their 2-year-old daughter.

The custody case, which began after the couple's split at the end of 2024, has been a subject of public attention, especially after Malone's filing in Utah in mid-April 2025.

The custody drama unfolded after Malone and Park, who had kept their relationship largely private, ended their engagement.

The two had been together for several years and welcomed their daughter in May 2022. However, they parted ways in early 2025, and Malone began dating Christy Lee shortly afterward.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Malone filed his own custody petition in Utah on April 14, 2025—two days before Park submitted her petition in Los Angeles.

This legal maneuver means that the case will now be heard in Utah, which offers more favorable financial terms for Malone.

For example, child support payments in Utah average $5,610, compared to California's higher rate of $6,497, Unilad said.

This initial filing gives Malone an upper hand, as the case will be handled in a state where he has a strong foothold.

Post Malone Files for Custody in Utah, Secures Legal Advantage

Sources indicate that the custody agreement Malone and Park had initially worked out was a 50/50 arrangement, even though Park relocated to California early in 2025.

Despite their split, the couple had previously shared joint custody of their daughter until November 2024, when Park reportedly took full physical custody.

Park, who had kept her identity mostly private until recently, is seeking primary physical custody of their daughter and joint legal custody, according to court filings. She has also requested that Malone pay her legal fees, citing the ongoing custody dispute.

Malone's decision to file in Utah not only gives him a strategic advantage in terms of custody but also reduces his potential financial obligations. However, both parties are still negotiating over child support and custody terms.

Park, who moved to California in early 2025, is reportedly requesting Malone's visitation rights, but the final outcome of the case remains to be determined.

Despite the legal battle, Post Malone has previously spoken fondly of fatherhood. In an August 2023 interview with CBS Sunday Morning, he shared how becoming a father changed his life for the better. "It's the most beautiful thing," he said. "She has a beautiful mom, and that saved my life."

According to RollingStone, both parents have kept their daughter's identity private, with Park referring to her as "DDP" in court documents.

Despite their custody dispute, Malone has emphasized that he wants to raise his daughter away from the public spotlight, respecting her right to make her own decisions when she's older.