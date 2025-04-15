Post Malone Fires Back at 'One-Hit Wonder' Label in Epic Coachella Clap Back: 'Nobody Can Stop You'

Post Malone is hitting back at his haters while inspiring others during his epic headlining Coachella set.

The rapper took the stage on April 13 and reflected on the early days of his career, in particular when he was told that he would only have a singular hit song.

"Lots of motherf***ers called me a one-hit wonder. And I just wanted to say that if you don't believe in yourself, then nobody f***ing else will. No one can f***ing stop you," Malone told the crowd, according to People.

"I want you to keep doing what you f***ing love and love who you love and love what you love and keep doing it and keep f***ing kicking a*s because there's no one on this f***ing planet that can tell you s**t," the rapper added.

Malone concluded his message to the audience on a hopeful note.

"It doesn't matter what you want to do in life... do whatever the f**k you want to do and do it as hard as you can. Don't let anybody stop you because nobody can stop you," Malone shared.

Malone rose to fame with his debut album 'Stoney' in 2016 thanks to the massive hit "White Iverson" as well as the Diamond-certified single "Congratulations." However, he solidified his fame with his follow-up project, 'Beerbongs & Bentleys.'

The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and spawned several successful singles such as "Rockstar" and "Psycho." Both of which topped the Hot 100 chart. Malone continued his strong of successful songs and albums with the release of 2019's 'Hollywood's Bleeding' and its songs "Circles," "Goodbyes" and "Wow."

Malone has sold over 80 million records worldwide and scored eighteen Grammy nominations.