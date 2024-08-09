Shawn Mendes Marks 26th Birthday by Releasing Two New Singles Ahead of Fifth Album

Shawn Mendes has officially embarked on a new era of his music career with the release of two new singles, "Why Why Why" and "Isn't That Enough," from his upcoming fifth album, "Shawn."

The Canadian singer-songwriter dropped his new tracks on Thursday, Aug. 8, which also happens to be his 26th birthday. The singles are his first new solo material since 2023's "What the Hell Are We Dying For?" and serve as a precursor to his highly anticipated album. His last record, "Wonder," was released in 2020.

"Why Why Why" comes with a music video directed by Anthony Wilson and Connor Brashier and features Mendes performing in various serene yet melancholic settings, including a barn, a river and an empty venue.

The MV seemingly echoes the introspective and emotional tone of the song, which deals with the pain of a lost love and the lingering impact of what could have been, according to People.

In the song's final verse, Mendes sings, "Thought I was about to be a father... Shook me to the core, I’m still a kid. Sometimes I still cry out for my mother. Why why why? Why why why?" — a verse that has stirred speculation among fans about the personal experiences behind the lyrics.

Late last month, Mendes announced his upcoming album by unveiling its album cover and video trailer on Instagram. He also included a heartfelt message detailing the process of making it in his caption.

"Music really can be medicine," Mendes wrote. "2 years ago I felt like I had absolutely no idea who I was. A year ago I couldn’t step into a studio without falling into complete panic. So to be here right now with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like such a gift."

The artist continued, "Honestly, thank god for my friends and family. Life can be brutal but having a small group of people you deeply trust to walk you through makes it so much better. I have no idea how I would have made it through the last couple years let alone make an album without you."

The release of his new songs comes weeks after his public reunion with his ex-girlfriend, Camila Cabello.

The former couple, who first dated between 2019 and 2021, was spotted together at the Copa America final on July 15. Their appearance together, which saw them chatting and laughing during the game, sparked curiosity about the nature of their relationship, as per E! News.

Mendes and Cabello briefly rekindled their romance at Coachella in 2023, leading to a flurry of media attention. However, the reunion was short-lived, with both artists eventually deciding that their past relationship should remain in the past.

In an interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in March, Cabello opened up about their time together, acknowledging that while it was "a fun moment," it ultimately helped them realize that they were better off as friends.

"It wasn't even a decision," Cabello explained. "I think you are just kind of like, 'Yeah, this doesn't really — it's not a fit.' It doesn't feel right. I think luckily, I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realize that — and it took us both less time to be like, 'This doesn't feel right, and we don't really need to try so hard to make it work.'"

Despite the end of their romance, Cabello expressed nothing but love for Mendes, saying that their friendship has remained strong.

"I will always care about him and love him, he's such a good person," she said. "I'm lucky because some people have exes who are awful — and he is not. He's a really kind, good person."