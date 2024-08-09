Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers to Lead Star-Studded Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony

Billie Eilish and Snoop Dogg will be among the performers at the Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony this weekend.

Last month, music took center stage at the grand Paris Olympics opening event with captivating performances from renowned artists like Lady Gaga and Celine Dion.

The Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony on Sunday will also have a musical extravaganza, this time featuring several musicians based in Los Angeles, the city where the next Summer Olympics will be held.

Variety revealed that the upcoming closing ceremony is set to feature performances from Eilish, Snoop, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. These three will take the stage, representing various aspects of the city's diverse cultural legacy.

The outlet further reported that their performances will be a mix of pre-recorded and live sets from Los Angeles.

Additionally, People also reported that H.E.R. will perform the American National Anthem at the upcoming event.

However, it's worth mentioning that the main attraction of the Paris Olympics closing ceremony includes more than just the music.

Tom Cruise will perform a stunt that will beat even his most iconic movie moments, TMZ reported.

According to the outlet's unnamed sources, the "Mission Impossible" actor is set to descend from the summit of Stade de France while holding the Olympic flag before a pre-filmed sequence shows him flying to Los Angeles with the flag and skydiving toward the famous Hollywood sign.

Variety learned from unnamed sources familiar with the plans for the L.A. concert event for Eilish, Snoop, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers that security measures and crowd management are the top priorities for local authorities.

This comes after three of Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" shows in Vienna, Austria, were disrupted by a potential terrorist attack.

In other related news, rumors recently surfaced online that Snoop is raking in a substantial half a million dollars daily for his stint as an NBC special correspondent at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Discussions over the rapper's earnings were set ablaze by @henrymcnamara's unverified claims on X, formerly Twitter.

"Sat next to an NBC exec at dinner," the X user wrote. "He said Snoop gets paid $500k a day plus expenses to be here promoting Olympics. From 'Gin and Juice' to a few million to be a celebrity at the Olympics -- what a world."

Despite the lack of evidence backing up these claims, fans quickly reacted, displaying annoyance over the possibility of the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper receiving a much higher sum than the athletes competing in the Paris Olympics.