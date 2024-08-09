Ariana Grande Has Mixed Feelings Over Her Music Leaking Online: 'Dehumanizing' But 'Grateful' for Love

Ariana Grande has mixed reactions when it comes to her music leaking online.

The "Thank U, Next" singer was asked about her thoughts on music leaks during her recent appearance on "Hot Ones."

"It's really hard for me because it's really disheartening and disappointing, and it sucks, and I am constantly trying to get to the bottom of how people get stuff," Grande explained.

The pop star added, "Whether it's videos or pictures or audio, songs... so it's conflicting because that is very frustrating and feels very dehumanizing."

While she expressed frustration, the "Wicked" actress is thankful that her fans care about her.

"And then the other side [of me] is like, but I'm so grateful to be an artist that people care about. And my fans want more of me, so they're going to these extremes to steal and break in," Grande said.

Grande went on to joke, "It's so lovely to be loved. But yeah, I sit somewhere in between being grateful to be here at all and being like, 'But really? Come on.'"

READ ALSO : Ariana Grande Reacts To Being Criticized Because of Her Recent Voice Change

Grande previously addressed the leak of her unreleased songs on TikTok during an interview on the "Zach Sang Show" in February.

The "We Can't Be Friends" singer discussed how music created during sessions with Swedish producer Max Martin had been leaked on TikTok. Reports indicated that one of the leaked songs was titled "Fantasize."

"Before I left for 'Wicked,' the few studio sessions I did, which are all -- all -- over TikTok, thank you so much," Grande said before addressing those accountable for the leak, "I'll see you in jail, literally."

"So 'Fantasize' comes out -- 'comes out' -- crazy, was stolen. Comes out? Thieves, pirates, crooks, illegal. I'll pay you more to put it away, to get it back," she continued.

Surprisingly, Grande admitted that she did not always appreciate her earlier music due to negative memories she associated with them.

The ex-Nickelodeon actress mentioned on "Hot Ones," "That experience was sort of married to some of the songs a little bit, or some of the songs that are more emotional that the experience that inspired them can be married to the music, for me, for a second."