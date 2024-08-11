Dolly Parton Issues Ultimatum to Billy Ray Cyrus Amid Miley Cyrus Family Drama: Report

Dolly Parton reportedly wants Billy Ray Cyrus to apologize to those he hurt and work on his issues in the wake of a leaked tirade in which he aired grievances against his ex-wives Firerose and Tish Cyrus.

People close to the Cyrus family, including Parton, have told Billy to either address his inner struggles and seek immediate assistance or risk losing their friendship, In Touch Weekly reported, citing anonymous sources. Music Times could not independently verify this information.

Amid the controversy surrounding her father's marriage to Firerose, Miley Cyrus boldly decided to boycott their October 2023 wedding and cut ties with her dad.

However, tensions escalated significantly last month following the leak of audio and text messages in which Billy Ray allegedly belittled Tish and Miley, leading to a deepening rift within the family.

One insider revealed to the outlet that Billy Ray got an ultimatum from Parton -- who is Miley's godmother -- because of how "toxic" his relationship with Miley has gotten.

The "Flowers" singer reportedly said she never wants to see her father again, causing a heartbreaking division among the family members.

"It breaks Dolly's heart to see the Cyrus family so at odds, she loves them all. She's aware of the awful things he's been caught saying and it's shocking and apparent to her and everyone else in Billy Ray's world he needs to take some responsibility and stop lashing out and blaming those around him for his issues," the source said.

They added, "A lot of people are extremely worried about how toxic this has gotten, especially Dolly, who is Miley's godmother."

Parton has been close friends with Billy Ray for decades. However, the source explained that if he doesn't seek help, she may sever ties with him permanently as well.

"Anger management seems the first step but not before a groveling apology to those he's offended. Billy Ray has a lot of work to do if he's to get any face time with Dolly again soon, if ever," the insider said.

In the leaked audio, the 62-year-old "Achy Breaky Heart" hitmaker referred to Firerose as an "idiot" and "selfish b***h."

Furthermore, Billy Way criticized his other ex-wife, Tish, from whom he separated in 2022 following over 28 years of marriage.

In the leaked audio, the singer allegedly said Tish's two oldest children, Brandi and Trace -- whom Billy Ray adopted -- were not his real children and claimed "she was impregnated by two different men."

Referring to Tish, Billy Ray added, "Everyone knows the devil's a skank."

In May, just seven months after their wedding, Billy Ray initiated divorce proceedings against Firerose. Following this, the Australian singer made allegations of domestic abuse against him.

During a court session addressing their divorce, a judge determined that Firerose lacked a valid basis to demand access to the singer's finances, credit cards, and valuable possessions. This decision came after Billy Ray accused her of using $96,000 of his funds during their divorce.

As for the leaked audio, Billy Ray's attorney claimed Firerose secretly released them to damage his career, according to Page Six.

"[Firerose] is the person who made the recording without telling Mr. Cyrus that she was recording him," his lawyer alleged.

"Of course, she was intentionally on her best behavior since she knew the recording was being made," the attorney claimed.