Lil Woody 'Snitched' On Young Thug To Get The Police Off His Back

The YSL RICO trial picked back up Monday after a two month pause as the court heard testimony against Young Thug and other alleged gang members.

Kenneth Copeland, aka Lil Woody, was among those testifying. Before the trial was paused, Copeland had started to give his official testimony, but on Monday he was asked to start from the beginning as the trial saw a changeup in judges during the break.

In part of his testimony, Copeland explained why he decided to testify against Young Thug and how he felt pressured to do so.

"The police kept locking me up for whatever they could," Copeland said. "They keep bringing up [Thug's] name so what I did was, to get them off of me, I said 'Thug did this, Thug did that' because I knew he didn't do it."

Copeland claimed that he only "snitched" on Jeffery Lamar Williams, better known as Young Thug, because he never thought the police would actually go after him. He did it to take the attention off him.

"In my mind I knew that the police would never go mess with him. So, it was easy for me to try to throw the blame off him to get them off me. That's what I was doing."

Even though Copeland had previously said Thug was guilty, in this testimony he was adamant that Thug wasn't guilty of anything.

"My whole motive was Thug did it because I knew he didn't do it and they couldn't lock him up," Copeland said.