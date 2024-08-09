Yung Miami Distances Herself From Diddy, Clarifies Relationship Status Amid Allegations

City Girls rapper Yung Miami has broken her silence regarding her relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs in light of the numerous allegations against him.

Speaking during the Season 2 premiere of her Revolt TV show, "Caresha Please," Yung Miami — real name Caresha Brownlee — clarified that while several women have accused the music mogul of violence and sexual abuse, her experience with Combs was different.

"I can't speak on something that I don't know," Brownlee was quoted as saying by Rolling Stone. "I can't speak on these allegations because I wasn't around at the time. I don't know that person, and that wasn't my experience."

Despite the emotional toll the past months have taken on her, Brownlee stressed her commitment to her children and her career, saying, "I didn't bring us this far to go backwards."

Brownlee and Combs were first linked in 2021, with Combs confirming their casual relationship in June 2022 during an appearance on Brownlee's show. Although they were last seen publicly together at the Met Gala in May 2023, Brownlee has since distanced herself from the Bad Boy mogul following the serious allegations that surfaced against him, including a lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in November 2023.

ALSO READ : Suge Knight Alleges Diddy FBI Tapes Featuring Jennifer Lopez Were Given to Ben Affleck

The lawsuit, which included accusations of sexual abuse and sex trafficking, was settled privately within 24 hours.

Brownlee explained that in the wake of the allegations, she decided to step back and focus on herself.

"When all these things came out, I just needed to take a break and focus on what's important, which is me and my career and my family," she said. "Let him navigate and figure that out on his own because I can't be caught up in that."

Brownlee's statements about Diddy come after singer Kesha announced plans to re-record her hit debut single "Tik Tok" to reflect a change in the song's lyrics. Originally released in 2009, the song's opening line referenced the now-embattled producer, but Kesha has been performing a new version since March, singing, "Wake up in the morning like f**k P. Diddy."

Kesha explained her decision in an Instagram post, saying: "The world has changed so much, and so have I. "Now, my first baby stands for so much. It stands for fiercely protecting fun and unadulterated joy, in myself and in others."

Kesha's re-recording plans come amid ongoing legal battles faced by Diddy, with multiple civil lawsuits accusing him of sex trafficking, sexual abuse and rape — allegations he has strongly denied.