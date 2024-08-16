Megan Thee Stallion Shares Surprising Revelation About Beyoncé After Epic Collaboration: 'Still Make Me Nervous'

Megan Thee Stallion says she continues to be starstruck by Beyoncé and their working relationship as she highlighted the superstar's influence on her career.

During an appearance on Instagram's "Close Friends Only" podcast this week, the 29-year-old Texas rapper gushed about Beyoncé while chatting with pal GloRilla.

"Talking about Beyoncé still makes me nervous," Megan admitted. "Like Beyoncé is really, like, Beyoncé. Like, Beyoncé?! You have to tell them a few times. Like your mama named you Beyoncé 'cause she knew you were finna be that girl."

The "Otaku Hot Girl" rapper continued, "She knew there was not going to be another Beyoncé on the planet. If you name your child Beyoncé, you pushing it. 'Cause this [is their] family name. Like how your whole family name live already? I don't know, I just love Beyoncé."

GloRilla also shared her encounters with Beyoncé. The Memphis musician confided in Megan about feeling frightened in two interactions.

"Every time I feel like I leave my body and go to heaven," the 25-year-old "Wanna Be" rapper confessed. "I'm literally obsessed with Beyoncé."

However, Megan struggled to recall the exact moment she first crossed paths with the "Single Ladies" singer.

"I can't even tell you when was the first time," Megan admitted. "Oh my God. Because I just feel like I'm so cool now because I've seen Beyoncé a few times."

But in a stern tone, the "Sweetest Pie" hitmaker declared that speaking negatively about Beyoncé in her presence is a risky move. She went on to say that criticizing Beyoncé only reveals "your true colors" as a jealous individual.

"'Cause like if you talk bad about Beyoncé, you really just a hater. Like you really a hating-a*s h*e," Megan added.

Beyoncé lent her talent to the remix of Megan's hit song "Savage" in 2020, propelling it to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart and marking the latter's first No. 1 single.

Last year, Beyoncé and Megan took the stage together to perform "Savage" at the superstar's "Renaissance Tour" show in Houston.

At the time, Megan shared with her fans that she couldn't hold back her tears throughout the entire weekend leading up to the performance, expressing the importance of sharing the spotlight with the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer.

She gushed in an Instagram video in September 2023, "Y'all don't know how many times I have cried this weekend. Y'all don't understand Beyoncé is my idol. Like I really genuinely love Beyoncé with my whole heart."

"I got on this camo because I would go to f**king war behind Beyoncé," Megan continued. "I would never not be Beyoncé's No. 1 fan."